Steelers Signing Jaquan Brisker Puts Writing on Wall for One Veteran

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have addressed several critical roster needs as the new league year gets going. With free agent additions at running back, safety, defensive line and cornerback, the team has improved their roster in a hurry.

The addition of safety Jaquan Brisker is especially exciting. The 2022 second-round pick of the Chicago Bears returns to the city of Pittsburgh to play for his hometown team.

The arrival of Brisker also signifies a role shift for veteran Jalen Ramsey. While the former All-Pro arrived last year to be the top dog in the cornerback room, the writing is now on the wall for the veteran's role in 2026. Ramsey will begin the year as the team's starting slot cornerback and number three on the depth chart.

Why Brisker's Arrival Impacts Ramsey

The Steelers tried to plug every hole on defense with Ramsey last year. When DeShon Elliott went down with injury, the team immediately asked Ramsey to shift from starting outside cornerback to starting safety.

The move had positives and negatives. To Ramsey's credit, he performed admirably in a role he hadn't played full-time since his days in the NCAA. He earned a Pro Bowl nod for his season performance as well.

But his impact at the safety position was dramatically reduced. He wasn't able to patrol the center field, and it seemed like the quickest receivers were able to get behind him with ease.

Now, the Steelers have a specific spot for Ramsey. As the nickelback, Ramsey can utilize the thing that still sets him apart: his technique and physicality. With Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean occupying the outside, Ramsey can use his intelligence and strength to jam receivers on the line of scrimmage.

It also adds a dynamic, blitzing element to Ramsey's game. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is known for shifting players all over the field to find holes to exploit. It won't be a shock to anyone when Ramsey utilizes a slot corner blitz concept to terrorize quarterbacks in 2026.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Extending Ramsey's Prime

This might sound like a demotion, but it can also be viewed as an investment in Ramsey. The Steelers value the Super Bowl-winning corner. His leadership is unparalleled, and he still has plenty left in the tank.

The key now for the Steelers is to find the ideal role to slot Ramsey into. Shifting him into the nickel can extend Ramsey's prime and career, while also improving the defense overall.

The Steelers were attempting to upgrade their secondary by signing Brisker. They've accomplished that, but it also comes with another consequence. It moves Ramsey into a new role, and the writing is on the wall for the veteran leader.

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