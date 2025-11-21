Steelers Insider Shares How Close Aaron Rodgers is to Playing
As things currently stand, it seems Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (wrist) is trending towards playing against the Chicago Bears in Week 12.
During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo stated that he believes Rodgers has a "better than 50 percent" chance of suiting up against his old NFC North rivals.
"He went through individual today and was limited, so that's a good sign," Fittipaldo said, per Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora. "I think it's better than 50 percent right now. I would say anywhere, 55, 65 percent, somewhere in that range."
Rodgers' Recovery from Injury
Rodgers was listed as a limited participant on Pittsburgh's second injury report of the week after initially registering as a non-participant. He was seen wearing a brace on his left wrist, which he fractured at the end of the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.
The 41-year-old's injury will not require surgery, and head coach Mike Tomlin previously stated that the team's goal was to secure Rodgers' wrist before testing out just how effective he could be while playing with the ailment.
"Really, it's just about bracing it and securing it for his comfort and safety, and then it's about how functional he is," Tomlin said.
Will Rodgers End Up Playing?
Rodgers' return to the practice field saw him take snaps from the shotgun as opposed to under center, which he stated earlier in the week would be a major milestone as he looks to position himself to play in Chicago.
“I would say it’d be difficult to take a snap under center than catch one in the ‘gun and there’s been times in my career where we have adjusted and gone to some pistol sets if we need to, to still keep the spacing on the run distribution between the halfback and the quarterback, but the goal would be to take snaps from under center,” Rodgers said.
At this point in time, Fittipaldo's assessment of Rodgers' chances to play this weekend certainly track with the four-time MVP's progress throughout the week. The fact that he was participating with his brace and taking snaps in any fashion is a positive sign for both him and the team, though it's not necessarily set in stone that he'll be in action against the Bears.
It all comes down to whether or not both Rodgers and the Steelers believe he can play without his performance dropping off a ledge. Additionally, there has to be some consideration of the risk that comes with aggravating or worsening his injury, even considering the fracture is in his non-throwing wrist.
Mason Rudolph is more than capable of commanding Pittsburgh's offense for a game, but it would still appear that Rodgers is more likely to start vs. Chicago. He's certainly going to push for the opportunity to play, and if everything goes well over the next few days, it's hard to imagine that he won't ultimately take the field.
