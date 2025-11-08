Steelers New QB Rumor Likely Won't Happen
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't know what their quarterback room is going to look like in 2026, and while Aaron Rodgers is still an option, not many believe he'll return for another season and re-sign in Pittsburgh.
So, where do they go? The 2026 NFL Draft class has been less impressive than many hoped it would be, and the Steelers' only backup plan right now is Will Howard versus Mason Rudolph.
What about a trade? Bleacher Report's Moe Moton named three potential landing spots for Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray, as reports emerge that he's on his way out this offseason. Those three teams are the Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.
"General manager Monti Ossenfort will need to make a crucial decision on Murray's future in the offseason, and it could result in a blockbuster quarterback trade. Remember, the Cardinals' current regime inherited Murray from the previous administration," Moton wrote. "If the Cardinals trade Murray, the two-time Pro Bowler should fetch multiple first-rounders because of his accolades at the most valuable position in the sport."
Why This Likely Won't Happen
The Steelers, like the rest of the NFL, probably loved Kyler Murray coming out of Oklahoma. But the NFL Draft that he highlighted was a long time ago, and now at 28-years-old, he's a different player with teams viewing him different as well.
It's not that Pittsburgh would ignore the right opportunity to land a quality quarterback, but moreso that they've gone about their business in recent years protecting their future. With the 2026 and 2027 draft classes looking better for the QB position than 2025, they've prepared to hold onto their draft picks and make a move.
Giving up multiple first-round picks, which Moton predicts, doesn't fit that strategy.
The Steelers didn't make a splash at the NFL trade deadline because they weren't willing to go big on any deal. The team cut off their value at a third-round pick, and really didn't feel comfortable using a third-rounder because of their quarterback situation.
They signed Rodgers to a one-year deal so that they could have an open window in 2026, and didn't guarantee Justin Fields any money beyond 2025, which ultimately ended with him going to the New York Jets instead.
The game plan has always been to go after a rookie quarterback in 2026 or 2027. That remains their plan. And as fun as Kyler Murray may sound, it doesn't seem likely the Steelers will have any interest.
