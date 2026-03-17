Steelers Have Interesting QB Target in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The next name added to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room might be an unlikely name.

The Steelers have two quarterbacks under contract currently for the 2026 season: Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. The assumption for weeks now was that Aaron Rodgers would be the third player and the starter for the upcoming campaign.

One potential option to join them is Alabama QB Ty Simpson, who enters the 2026 NFL Draft as the second-ranked player at his position. According to Todd McShay, however, the Steelers definitively won’t be selecting the Crimson Tide quarterback. Instead, he suggested on a recent episode of his podcast, The McShay Show, that the organization’s target is Miami Hurricanes gunslinger Carson Beck.

”It’s not Ty Simpson at 21, I can tell you that for a fact,” he said. ”I have heard them linked with Carson Beck, so that’s just something to keep an eye on.”

Does Beck Make Sense for Steelers?

This is something that has never made sense to me, but the Steelers have legitimate interest in the almost 24-year-old quarterback. He was one of four quarterbacks that the organization formally met with at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine, and he stands out amongst the group.

The reason why is because he is viewed by some as the most “pro-ready,” player in this class outside of Fernando Mendoza. Players like Simpson, Penn State product Drew Allar and LSU star Garrett Nussmeier, are all viewed as longer-term projects with upside.

Meanwhile, Beck’s size (6’4”, 220 pounds) and five seasons of NCAA experience, is enticing to the quarterback-starved Steelers.

In their defense, Beck’s final three collegiate seasons were standout campaigns. He threw for at least 3,400 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in each year. What stood out the most, however, was his accuracy. He posted a completion percentage above 70% in two of his last three seasons, showing that he could put the ball right where it needs to be.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) scrambles with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Will Steelers Take Beck?

The other aspect that makes Beck an option for the Steelers is the range he’s expected to be drafted. McShay stated that he believes Beck will go sometime in the third round.

The Steelers have five picks in the first 100, meaning they could be aggressive and jump on Beck early in the third round. There’s also the chance that Beck slides further, making him an even more realistic choice for the Steelers.

What’s clear, as the NFL Draft approaches, is that the Steelers have a specific vision and interest when it comes to acquiring a young quarterback. They value size, mobility and accuracy, and Beck might be an unlikely target for the Steelers.

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