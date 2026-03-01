Steelers Superstar Had Impact on One of NFL Draft's Best DBs

One of the top defensive backs in the NFL Draft has taken inspiration from the Pittsburgh Steelers' Jalen Ramsey.

When asked about what players at the position he grew up watching and admiring at the NFL Combine, Miami's Keionte Scott mentioned Jalen Ramsey and his physical style of play in particular.

"You gotta speak on the Jalen Ramsey's and how he plays the game physical and in a way you don't naturally see corners playing, but the way he steps out of his way to be a physical player," Scott said.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ramsey's Style of Play

As one of the most prolific defensive backs of his generation, Ramsey has rightfully been singled out among younger players at the position as a player they attempt to emulate on the field or watch film of in an attempt to improve.

The eight-time Pro Bowler isn't afraid to mix it up when necessary and is also a stout run defender in addition to profiling as a secure tackler.

Ramsey's forceful nature was on display in his first season with the Steelers, whether it be at corner or at safety, the latter of which he moved to in Week 9.

Perhaps the finest example of Ramsey embodying that demeanor came in the Week 1 season opener when he came downhill and delivered a big hit on New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a 4th-and-3 with 25 seconds left as Pittsburgh led 34-32.

Wilson didn't hold onto the ball as a result of Ramsey's blow, clinching the Steelers' victory in the latter's debut for the team after coming over in a trade from the Miami Dolphins last June.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What Could Scott Bring to Steelers?

Pittsburgh appears to be casting a wide net in the secondary as it relates to meeting with both cornerbacks and safeties.

Scott is among the prospects who has spoken with the organization in a formal capacity, meaning he should be firmly on their radar once the NFL Draft arrives next month in Pittsburgh.

Viewed as a likely Day 2 pick, Scott started in the nickel for Miami in 2025 after transferring over from Auburn. Though he's an older prospect at 24-years-old, he could be a plug-and-play starter who has a high motor and flies around the field while showcasing that same physicality that Ramsey has throughout his career.

Scott's versatility as someone who can blitz and get after the quarterback and play in the box should entice plenty of teams around the league as well, including the Steelers.

The fit could potentially get a little wonky in Pittsburgh, though, if Ramsey sticks around as expected, since Scott seems best suited to play nickelback and the former would appear ticketed to return there in 2026 after playing safety in the back half of the 2025 season.

Scott has experience playing on the boundary, as does Ramsey, and considering the versatility both players provide, the former could be the perfect understudy for the latter should he end up in Pittsburgh.

