Steelers Legend James Harrison Makes Bold Mike Tomlin Claim

PITTSBURGH -- Since Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's received an influx of praise. After 19 seasons, Tomlin's relationship with the fanbase and the organization is deeply entrenched.

Many believe that the Steelers just lost a Hall of Fame coach. Some, like former Steelers linebacker James Harrison, don't believe that's the case.

On a recent episode of his podcast, the Joe and Deebo podcast, Harrison made his views on Tomlin's Hall of Fame status perfectly clear. He doesn't believe Tomlin is one.

"I can’t give him a Hall of Fame coach because he hasn’t made disciples,” he said. “You’re telling me you’re a Hall of Fame coach, and no one has followed you? That can’t be the thing. He’s the only coach that has coached this long and does not have a tree. Guys are emotionally attached to him, not performance."

Not Enough in Harrison's Eyes

Harrison didn't end his tirade there. While the lack of a coaching tree was one his major gripes against Tomlin, it goes beyond that for the former Defensive Player of the Year. According to Harrison, what Tomlin did, strictly as a coach, was not enough to garner that honor.

"It is purely what you did as coach," he stated. "Did you get championships? Did you build disciples? Wins and losses is great, but those wins and losses have to add up to championships. A Hall of Fame coach should be making history for having the longest losing streak in playoff history?"

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former player James Harrison pumps up the crowd with a terrible towel prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Harrison Never Minces Words

Harrison may be harsh, but he never minces his words. He was critical of Tomlin throughout the 2025 season and the Steelers overall. That level of blunt honesty is a trademark of Harrison. He's always been a no-nonsense type of person. That was again on display in the latest episode of Joe and Deebo

Is Harrison Right?

No one wants to disagree or argue with Harrison, one of the toughest and scariest men on the planet, but someone has to tell him he's wrong, right?

As much as Harrison makes a strong case, Tomlin is a future Hall of Fame coach. While the end of his tenure in Pittsburgh was filled with disappointment, the fact is that there are only a few coaches in NFL history to coach 19 seasons, win over 190 games in the regular season and win a Super Bowl Trophy. Tomlin might not have been perfect, but he put together a Hall of Fame career as the Steelers' head coach.

