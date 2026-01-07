Steelers' Mike Tomlin Addresses Growing TV Rumors

PITTSBURGH -- The ups-and-downs of the NFL season brought tons of criticism to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. With a 10-year playoff win drought hanging over his head, his status as the team's boss came under fire late in the regular season schedule.

As the Steelers' playoff hopes appeared grim, a new rumor emerged. The latest speculation was that Tomlin could depart the organization after the 2025 season and take on a brand-new role: a television analyst gig.

But during a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Tomlin made it clear that he has no intention of departing for a TV role anytime soon.

"I don't participate in any of that," he said. "I can't allow myself to. I'm not even really privy to the specifics of what youre talking about. I just realize it's a component of what I do and what we do. You better learn to live with it or at least endure it."

Tomlin's Everlasting Love (Coaching)

The main reason why Tomlin isn't going anywhere, at least of his own volition, is because he loves his job. Speaking to Eisen, he discussed how much of an impact coaching and being around a football team have had on his life for multiple decades.

"I'm institutionalized, man," he joked. "I gotta have it. I just love the challenges week in and week out that this job provides: the growth in it, the collective growth, the individual growth. A lot of lessons I've learned in life has been through my football experiences. I've been on a team eery year of my life, man, since 1980."

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Steelers' Are Glad

While speculation rose throughout the season, Tomlin's statements effectively put this round to bed. Sure, the rumor mill keeps on churning, but the Steelers' head coach is not planning to be a part of it. For the rest of his tenure with Pittsburgh, folks will try to poke holes in his relationship and standing with the Steelers, but that doesn't mean it will carry any weight.

And the organization couldn't be happier about it. It also matches up with exactly what the organization believes to be the case. Tomlin is under contract through 2027, and there is no plan within the franchise to part ways before then. With this latest humorous comment from Tomlin, that plan is solidified and cemented.

