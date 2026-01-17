PITTSBURGH -- With Mike Tomlin stepping down from the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons, all of the attention is on the team's former head coach, and the conversation around it.

With the news, many former players and colleagues have reflected on Tomlin and his NFL tenure. Many of the voices have been complimentary, but it has not been entirely positive on Tomlin's way out.

One person who made his thoughts clear is former Steelers champion James Harrison.

Harrison has been an unabashed critic of Tomlin in recent years, and spoke about why he had not been a fan of Tomlin during an episode of his Deebo and Joe podcast with Joe Haden.

"Our relationship was business. It was just that, it was business," Harrison said. "The No. 1 thing I was taught by my parents is you never lie to me, 'cause if you lie to me, I can't help you, and then I can't trust you. The first time I know he lied to me was 2010. But the big thing was the first time I know he lied on me, and that was 2013. As much as he says he doesn't listen to the outside noise, I found that to be a lie in 2018."

Harrison Reveals His Qualms With Tomlin

Harrison then spoke about a segment he did on Fox Sports' show Undisputed, clarifying the moment in 2018 where he found Tomlin to be someone who had lied to him previously.

"He was into his feelings because I said that [Bill] Belichick was a better coach than him," Harrison said. "He responded with something like, '[LaMarr] Woodley was a smarter player than you."

Harrison has been a critic of Tomlin and his coaching style for a while, but now there is some clarity on why he has harbored certain sentiments towards his former head coach. Harrison was one of the major reasons for Tomlin's success over the years, so he has certainly earned a level of respect from the Steelers fanbase and that allows him to make claims that others would feel less comfortable doing.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler James Harrison emerges from the tunnel to hype up the crowd prior to the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Green Bay Packers game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 26, 2025. | Michael Longo / For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Steelers will now begin their hunt for their next star head coach, and it is unlikely that Harrison will have had a personal relationship with the coach. He will still likely be one of their biggest critics as he has been honest on coaches other than Tomlin, but the personal connection will not be there.

