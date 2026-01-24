Steelers Urged to Trade Superstar to Cowboys: Should They?

Once the Pittsburgh Steelers hire their next head coach, some serious discussions will need to be had about the state of the team's roster and who will stick around for the 2026 campaign as well as who may be on their way out.

It's hard to imagine outside linebacker T.J. Watt wearing another jersey, but with a glut of talent off the edge in Pittsburgh, his name has been thrown out as a potential trade candidate this offseason.

As a result, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson suggested that the Dallas Cowboys should go out and try to work out a deal to acquire the future Hall of Fame pass rusher from the Steelers.

"What about T.J. Watt, leaving the Steelers and going to put a star on his helmet?" Johnson said on the "Nightcap" podcast, per Steelers Depot's Jake Brockhoff. "I like the upside of having T.J. Watt."

Johnson went on to infer that Watt would be a fit for the Cowboys since they have to "do something" and that he'd make such a trade worth it for the organization.

"We need to do something," Johnson said while referring to Dallas. "You gotta pay for your product now. You ain't getting nothing for free. And that's the type of player, where if you're paying him big money, the chances are 98.9 percent, you gonna get a return on that investment. When you invest in elite talent like that."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Will Watt End Up Getting Moved?

The Steelers' outlook for 2026 and beyond won't properly materialize until the team hires Mike Tomlin's successor in the coming days and weeks. At that point in time, though, it's fair to assume that some notable names will emerge as trade and/or cut candidates.

Watt was always a staunch defender of Tomlin, stating in January 2024 following the team's Wild Card round loss to the Buffalo Bills that he didn't want, "to play for anybody but Mike T."

With Tomlin now out of the picture, though, Watt's going to have to suit up for a different head coach in 2026 and potentially beyond, regardless of if he's in Pittsburgh or not.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

It's hard to imagine a scenario in which Watt demands a trade barring something drastic occurring once the Steelers bring in their next head coach, however. He remains a key piece of the team's defense despite continuing to slow down a bit this past year, as he posted seven sacks and 49 pressures, per Pro Football Focus, in 14 games while also missing three games due to a partially collapsed lung in December.

According to Over the Cap, if the organization were to deal Watt away with a post-June 1 designation, they'd free up $32 million against the cap while also taking on $10 million in dead money for the 2026 campaign.

There are some alluring financial ramifications of trading him, who just signed a three-year extension worth $123 million last July, but it's more so a matter of weighing how costly parting ways with a franchise legend and locker room leader could be while simultaneously searching for adequate value in any potential transaction.

Would Cowboys Make Sense for Watt?

Pittsburgh and Dallas connected on a major trade last offseason, as the former sent wide receiver George Pickens to the latter for a package including a 2026 third-round pick, so there is a precedent and a connection here.

There's been no reports linking Watt to Dallas thus far, with Johnson's comments registering as pure speculation early in the offseason, and the likeliest outcome remains that the 31-year-old will still be a Steeler once Week 1 rolls around in September.

The Cowboys could use a star edge rusher after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers late last summer, though, and while Watt isn't the same player he once was, he's still an above-average pass rushing presence with the ability to wreck any game he appears in.

Multiple conversations will have to take place between Watt and the Steelers' new staff before a trade ever becomes a realistic possibility, but it wouldn't come as a surprise if Dallas and several other teams around the league expressed serious interest in the eight-time Pro Bowler should he become available.

