Steelers Just Got Huge QB News That Could Change Things

The quarterback market in free agency just received a huge boost, which could work to the Pittsburgh Steelers' advantage.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals are set to officially release Kyler Murray on the first day of the new league year, which will take place on March 11.

Sources: Cardinals have informed QB Kyler Murray that they intend to release him on the first day of the league year next Wednesday, barring a trade between now and then.



Arizona already owes him $36.8M guaranteed in 2026, and another $19.5M would have triggered on March 15 for… pic.twitter.com/AT5oLDnr5L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2026

Though Aaron Rodgers would appear to remain Pittsburgh's top target behind center, Murray now becomes a realistic and intriguing option for the organization should the former not return.

Murray's Recent Struggles

The No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray won the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and was a Pro Bowler in both the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

He signed a five-year extension worth $230.5 million with Arizona ahead of the 2022 season as a result, but it's essentially been all downhill from there for both him and the franchise.

Murray played in a combined 19 games between 2022 and 2023 after tearing his ACL late in the former of those two years. He played a full season in 2024, but he sustained a foot injury in Week 5 this past campaign and thus appeared in a total of just five contests.

For his career so far, Murray has thrown for 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions while rushing for 3,193 yards and 32 scores in 87 games.

Would Adding Murray Make Sense for Steelers?

Once considered an up-and-coming franchise signal caller, Murray's stock is as low as it ever has been due to a combination of declining play and durability issues.

Just to play devil's advocate, however, he's spent the past handful of seasons in one of the league's least ideal situations in Arizona. Murray isn't absolved of all blame, as he certainly didn't hold up his own end of the bargain, but it's not as though he was placed in a position to truly succeed recently.

One factor that works in the Steelers' favor when it comes to Murray is that considering the organization doesn't appear set up to pay a boatload of money to someone like Malik Willis on the open market, the fact that the former is already guaranteed $36.8 million by the Cardinals in 2026 means he could sign for the league minimum.

The interest should be robust in Murray as a result, but Pittsburgh presents a rather compelling situation for the 28-year-old to step into.

The Steelers, in theory, have a roster that's ready to win now. Sure, they need to add more skill position talent alongside DK Metcalf, but it appears doing so is a priority for the organization following the NFL Scouting Combine.

With an offensive-minded head coach in place with Mike McCarthy as well, Murray is the type of low-risk, high-reward move that could vault Pittsburgh further into contention at least in the AFC North, if not on a larger, league-wide scale.

At the very least, Murray is an experienced option at quarterback who has proven he can command an offense and keep the team competitive. He's more of a sure thing than a majority of the other available veterans at the position, even if he comes with some question marks.

In a best-case scenario, Murray could return to his prior Pro Bowl form and completely revitalize his career with the Steelers.

Again, his health and recent subpar play can't be overlooked, but if Rodgers exits the equation for Pittsburgh, Murray is a potentially excellent pivot move for the organization.

