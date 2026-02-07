Steelers Latest QB Suggestion is Pretty Out There

If the Pittsburgh Steelers don't bring back Aaron Rodgers and still plan on adding a quarterback to their roster outside of the NFL Draft, perhaps they could take a swing on a younger option with starting experience who has fallen out of favor with his current team.

On "Yahoo Sports Daily" earlier this week, analyst Nate Tice named Spencer Rattler of the New Orleans Saints as an intriguing signal caller who could potentially fit the Steelers should they go shopping on the trade market this offseason.

"Another guy that I think is an interesting name, this is more low-key, is Spencer Rattler. I think someone might take a stab at him. People got to throw darts," Tice said. "That's really what I think is gonna be so interesting about all these candidates this offseason. Someone might throw a fourth-rounder for Rattler, and just go like, 'Hey, see if this guy can start for us. Or see if this guy can do it.' Like, the Steelers or something."

The Steelers have had many quarterback suggestions over the last few years. Few had the potential to turn heads like Rattler.

What Rattler Brings to the Table

A fifth-round pick by the Saints in the 2024 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Rattler stepped in as Derek Carr's backup to begin his rookie campaign.

Rattler would proceed to appear in seven games and make six starts for New Orleans that year, posting 1,317 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions over that stretch.

The 25-year-old began the 2025 season as the Saints' starter, beating out second-round rookie Tyler Shough, though the latter would eventually usurp the former by the time late October rolled around.

Still, in nine contests and eight starts, Rattler finished with 1,586 yards, eight touchdowns and five picks to go with a 67.7 percent completion rate.

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Would Pursuing Rattler Be Smart for Steelers?

Though the Saints went 1-7 in games Rattler started this past campaign, he flashed some upside that suggests he could settle in as a starting-level quarterback as long as he continues to grow.

He possesses enough mobility to move around the pocket, make plays off-script and scramble occasionally, even if his legs aren't exactly an elite weapon.

Rattler has run into some accuracy inconsistencies, though, and the ceiling of a true franchise signal caller might not be present for him. Furthermore, he may never become an above-average starter, even if he's capable of holding down the No. 1 spot on a team's depth chart at least temporarily.

Pittsburgh, in all likelihood, won't find its long-term solution at quarterback this offseason unless it believes Alabama's Ty Simpson or Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss are worthy of using its first-round pick on and can develop under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

The organization still seems rather keen on 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard as well, who did not appear in a preseason or regular season game as a rookie, largely due to the fact that he suffered a hand injury on a center exchange in training camp that landed him on the reserve/injured list.

If Rodgers doesn't come back and reunite with McCarthy, Pittsburgh owes it to itself to see what it has in Howard. Should he falter and fail to showcase the ability to start for a prolonged period of time, than the team can regroup next offseason and set their sights towards the 2027 draft.

That's relevant in regards to Rattler because while he has more professional experience than Howard and has at least proven that he can stick around in the league as a backup option, the Steelers really have no reason to believe that he's a far more suitable option to the point that they'd part ways with draft capital in order to acquire him.

Maybe Rattler could emerge as a name to watch in the summer if Pittsburgh fails to bring in another veteran next to Howard and Mason Rudolph while the former simultaneously doesn't display any signs of development, but he likely shouldn't be on the Steelers' radar at this juncture.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers