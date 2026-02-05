Steelers Hire New OLB Coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue adding onto their defensive staff, as new head coach Mike McCarthy brings in his desired people to lead the franchise next season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Steelers are hiring Texas Tech outside linebackers coach C.J. Ah You for the same role.

Ah You reportedly interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys and had an interview with the Steelers on Feb. 5, which led to him earning the role.

He will replace Denzel Martin on the staff, who served as the Steelers outside linebackers coach the past three seasons under former head coach Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers also reportedly hired Montana State defensive coordinator Shawn Howe as their outside linebackers coach/defensive ends coach, so either he or Ah You will serve as the assistant on the staff.

C.J. Ah You Coaching Background

Ah You just finished his fourth season as the Red Raiders outside linebackers coach. He was also the interim defensive coordinator for the program in 2024.

He played a big role in developing the young Texas Tech outside linebackers, including senior David Bailey in 2025, who worked both linebacker and defensive end, earning Unanimous All-American honors, plus Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year Awards as well.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ah You helped Bailey finish second in the FBS in sacks (13.5) and third in tackles for loss (17.5), making him one of the best defensive players in the country.

He also mentored former Texas Tech Tyree Wilson, who earned First Team All-American honors in 2023 and was the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, the highest selection for a defensive player in program history.

Ah You has had other jobs as well, serving as a defensive quality control coach at USC in 2021, a minority coaching internship over the summer with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, a defensive line coach with the New York Guardians for two seasons, 2019-20 and an assistant defensive line coach at Vanderbilt for three seasons from 2016 to 2018.

He spent four seasons with the St. Louis Rams in the NFL as a defensive end, playing in 33 games and starting twice, with 41 tackles (33 solo), seven tackles for loss, six sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble.

Ah You played for two seasons at Oklahoma in 2005 and 2006, before becoming a seventh round NFL Draft pick in 2007. He got his coaching start there as a defensive quality control assistant for two seasons in his first gig, 2014-15.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers