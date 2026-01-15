Steelers Let All Assistant Coaches Go

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking another step towards having a virtually clean house in the coaching department next season.

Widespread change was expected once Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach following the team's playoff elimination at the hands of the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round, but there was some thought that the organization would prioritize keeping some of his assistants as it sprung into its head coaching search.

Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, though, the Steelers have told all of Tomlin's assistants that they can go after other openings considering they won't remain with the team unless the next head coach makes a push to retain them.

"The Steelers have told all of Mike Tomlin’s assistant coaches they are free to pursue other opportunities and won’t be retained unless the new head coach wants to rehire them, per multiple sources," Dulac wrote on X. "All coaches are under contract through the end of February."

Steelers Embracing New Era?

It's common courtesy for franchises to allow assistants who are still under contract after their head coaches are let go to explore their options, so it's not necessarily surprising that Pittsburgh is following suit in this case.

Still, seeing some of Tomlin's long-time associates potentially depart the organization, such as special teams coordinator Danny Smith and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner, further hammers home the fact that the Steelers are in for plenty of change over the coming months leading into the 2026 campaign.

Since Tomlin isn't pursuing any head coaching opportunities in this cycle, there's no clear destination for many of his assistants since they won't be following the future Hall of Famer to his next destination at this point in time.

There's always the opportunity for Pittsburgh's next lead man to keep some of the team's preexisting assistants, but that's a bridge the parties will cross once the seach comes to a close over the next few weeks or so.

Where Steelers' HC Search Stands

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Pittsburgh will conduct a virtual interview with Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, the lone offensive candidate they've requested an interview with up to this point, on Jan. 16.

The Steelers' other requests include Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for Pittsburgh in 2022 under Tomlin.

