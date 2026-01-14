Steelers Sign 13 Players to Futures Deals

Shortly after their season ended at the hands of the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first transactions of the offseason.

A day after head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down, Pittsburgh signed the following 13 players to reserve/futures contracts, per an official announcement from the team: defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, wide receivers Cole Burgess and John Rhys Plumlee, defensive ends Anthony Goodlow and K.J. Henry, defensive backs Daequan Hardy and Jack Henderson, running backs Max Hurleman and Lew Nichols, offensive guard Steven Jones, linebacker Julius Welschof, offensive tackle Aiden Williams and long snapper Cal Adomitis.

Futures contracts are reserved for players who are not on a 53-man roster at the end of the regular season. Teams can sign as many players to those types of deals as they want, though there is a 90-player roster limit that is imposed at the beginning of each new league year.

Familiar Faces

Unsurprisingly, the Steelers' first list of futures contracts this offseason is filled to the brim with players who have recently spent time with the organization.

For example, Baugh, Plumlee, Goodlow, Adomitis, Hardy, Hurleman, Nichols, Jones and Welschof were all on Pittsburgh's practice squad at the end of the season.

Williams, meanwhile, signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last April and was with them for the entirety of the preseason. He did not make the initial 53-man roster and signed to the Steelers' practice squad after going unclaimed off waivers, though he was cut in early September and proceeded to sign to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad before also being released by them in October.

Henry joined Pittsburgh's practice squad in October, but was cut in early November. He finished the season on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad.

Henderson signed to the Steelers' practice squad in October before being cut in November and ending the regular season on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad ahead of his release last week.

New Name

The only player among the 13 Pittsburgh inked to futures deals that hadn't previously been a member of the organization was Burgess.

A star at Division III Cortland State, where he posted 1,375 receiving yards in 2023, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Burgess spent his entire rookie campaign on the Bengals' practice squad and signed a futures deal with them last January. He once again did not make the team's 53-man roster this past season and was waived at final roster cuts.

The 6-foot-1 25-year-old did not return to Cincinnati's practice squad after going unclaimed on waivers.

