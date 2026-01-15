NFL Insider Could See Marcus Freeman Choosing Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun assembling a list of candidates for their head coaching vacancy after Mike Tomlin stepped down following the team's elimination from the playoffs.

With requests being filed rather rapidly, one name who won't formally be in the running for Pittsburgh is Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, who maintained his commitment to the program during a press conference on Jan. 14 despite reportedly garnering significant interest from a number of NFL teams during this year's cycle.

Though Freeman is set to remain in South Bend, Indiana, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared his belief that the Steelers are the one team that has the potential to sway his decision and tempt him to take his talents to the professional ranks.

"If he's gonna leave Notre Dame, it's for Ohio State or the NFL," Breer said in a YouTube video posted by Sports Illustrated. "I don't think he had any intention to go back on his word that he gave Notre Dame. The Giants and Titans did reach out and express interest, and I think they were in on Marcus Freeman. Marcus decided that this was not the right time; they've got a really good team coming back.

"I think if there's one team that would give him pause and make him think, 'Do I really want to walk away from this?' and might cause him to go to Notre Dame, and I hesitate to say go back on your word because I don't think he's like that, but [he] would [say], 'This is just too much. This is too unique a situation,' I think it's Pittsburgh."

Why Steelers Job is So Attractive

There are several football-related reasons why Pittsburgh may not be positioned as the top head coaching job available, with the lack of a quarterback as Aaron Rodgers heads out the door in tandem with an aging roster whose contending window is running out ranking near the top of that list.

At the same time, however, the amount of prestige that comes with serving as the Steelers' head coach is alluring.

The organization has had just three different head coaches since 1970 in Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Tomlin, who all went on to craft Hall of Fame-worthy careers and prove that they were slam-dunk hires.

Pittsburgh is one of the most iconic franchises across the entire sports landscape, and the team's fan base is undyingly supportive, while the same can be said for ownership from a loyalty perspective.

It's truly a perfect storm for someone like Freeman, who just turned 40-years-old and is entering his sixth year as Notre Dame's head coach, but he seems content remaining with the Fighting Irish, even if the Steelers may have made him reconsider that decision.

Where Steelers Go From Here

The Steelers' focus at the moment appears to be on defensive-minded candidates, with Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase sticking out as the lone offense intellect to have received an interview request from the franchise thus far.

From Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who was an assistant coach for Pittsburgh in 20222, to Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter and Rams DC Chris Shula, the organization is covering its bases while perhaps revealing its preference for a defensive coach to step into Tomlin's shoes moving forward.

The Steelers' search is far from over, but it feels notable that they've honed in on that side of the ball for their next leader thus far.

