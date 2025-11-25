Steelers Lose Rookie DT for Bills Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have another surprise injury on defense that will limit them in their Week 13 contest against the Buffalo Bills. The playoff picture is jam-packed in the AFC, with 10 teams possessing six wins or greater at this point of the season. The Steelers are fading in that crowded picture, but a win over the Bills would provide some new hope for their playoff goals.

The Steelers will have to get that victory without rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. The team's top draft pick suffered a knee injury during their recent loss to the Chicago Bears, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, and has already been ruled out for the matchup against the Bills.

"Same thing goes for Derrick Harmon," Tomlin said at his weekly press conference. "He sustained a knee injury in-play, was able to finish the game, but he will be characterized as out this week."

Tomlin was not able to specify in a follow-up later in his press conference if the injury was to the same knee that Harmon injured during the preseason. He suffered an MCL sprain during a preseason contest that kept him out of the first two contests of the regular season.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) reacts during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What this means for Steelers defense

Derrick Harmon has been a crucial piece of the Steelers' defense since they selected him with their first-round pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. He's played in at least 27 defensive snaps in every game he's played this season, according to Pro Football Focus, including eight games with 30 or more defensive snaps. In his first season, he's quickly become a starter and an indispensable piece of the Steelers.

Without Harmon, the Steelers have to pivot to another rookie defensive lineman to take a bulk of his snaps. Fifth-round pick Yahya Black has been a solid addition to the team's front seven out of Iowa. With Harmon sidelined, he could be the other down lineman alongside Cam Heyward. In base packages, Black will certainly be a starter against the Bills, and they may rely heavily on him in the coming week.

Opportunity for depth player?

Tomlin highlighted the team's depth at defensive line while discussing how it will address Harmon's absence. In addition to Black's expected contributions, he also highlighted the new addition of Broderic Martin-Rhodes. The team signed him off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, and with snaps up for grabs, the 330-pound, 26-year-old DT could be a temporary solution.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!