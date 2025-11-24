Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Apologizes to Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Despite denying any wrongdoing against the Pittsburgh Steelers during their last matchup, a star wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals issued an apology. Ja'Marr Chase, regarded by many as the top pass-catcher in the NFL right now, took to his social media to share an apology directed at the Steelers and the Bengals organization for his actions during their Week 11 contest.

During a heated exchange with Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey, Chase was caught on camera spitting on Ramsey. This prompted the Steelers defender to try to punch Chase before they were separated by teammates and officials. After the game, Ramsey made it clear what happened, but Chase vehemently denied the allegations. As a result of their actions, Chase was fined and suspended for one game, while Ramsey was handed a hefty fine.

Chase shared his apology via a post on his Instagram account.

"Please know I am speakoing from my heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday's game at Pittsburgh," he wrote. "I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me. I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who I am - not as a competitor, teammate, or person."

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) warms up before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

One Person Left Out of Apology

There is one peculiar omission in Chase's heartfelt and somewhat delayed apology. That omission is Jalen Ramsey.

Chase offered an apology to the Steelers, to his fans, to the Bengals organization and seemingly everyone else and their grandmother. But the player that Chase spat on was not even mentioned by name.

Aside from a veil reference to his actions, there is about as much accountability and remorse shown in this apology as there is lumber inside a hollowed-out tree.

AFC North Rivalry Continues

Unfortunately for the Steelers and Bengals, their AFC North rivalry won't resume until next season. The teams split their 2025 season series, with each team winning at home. In those two contests, however, the spark of their AFC North rivalry returned and reached another level.

Then things were ratcheted up another level with the Chase and Ramsey incident. These two squads are now entering a phase of extreme dislike once again, calling back to their heated battles in the early and late 2000s.

Even with Chase issuing a half-hearted apology to the Steelers, it seems that the bad blood between both sides will continue for the considerable future.

