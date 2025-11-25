Steelers Defense Could Finish Worst of Mike Tomlin's Career

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers theoretically have the talent to be a successful NFL team.

Certain games have shown that the Steelers could belong in the upper echelon of the NFL, like their win over the Indianapolis Colts or their victory over the New England Patriots. Yet, the Steelers are not.

What it comes down to is consistency, and with the highest paid defense in the National Football League, the Steelers have been unable top provide a consistent product on that side of the football.

Making The Wrong Kind Of History

As of their 31-28 to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Steelers have now allowed 30 or more points for the fifth time this season following their allowance of 31 points to the Bears this past weekend.

This ties the most that Tomlin has allowed in his career as the Steelers head coach, and with six games on the schedule, there is ample opportunity for the team to reach six or even seven such games.

Since the AFL-NFL merger, the Steelers have only allowed 6 games in a season twice, in 1988 under head coach Chuck Noll and 2002 under head coach Bill Cowher. Tomlin seems quite likely to join his two predecessors, and also has a decent chance of achieving a negative milestone that neither of the two before him got to.

The Steelers' Schedule Moving Forward

The Steelers will now face a tough group of offensive teams on the remainder of their schedule, with the Ravens twice as well as the Bills and Lions remaining of their opponents. With the emergence of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens as possible playoff contenders in recent weeks, it would not be too far-fetched to assume that the Steelers could easily give up 30 or more points in one of their two matchups against the team. Additionally, the Steelers will go against a potent attack from Detroit that includes Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, as well as the reigning league MVP in Josh Allen with the Bills.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) defends during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

With the Ravens now occupying the top spot in the division, the Steelers will have to mesh better going forward. With the amount they are spending on both sides of the ball, but especially defense, the team should be performing better. The purportedly talented team has not shown consistency throughout, and it is leading to historic disappointment for the team's overall performance.

