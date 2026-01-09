Steelers Could Get Veteran Defender Back After Announcement

PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take on the Houston Texans, the team entered with a mostly clean bill of health. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, aside from bumps and bruises, there were no new injuries to report.

The injury news continues to improve for the Steelers, as they welcomed another veteran player back to practice. Defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk has missed almost the entirety of the season due to an ankle injury. But, the Steelers welcomed the 2021 fifth-round pick back to practice.

The team announced that they opened the practice window for Loudermilk and that he returned to practice. He remains on the Reserve/Injured List, but now has a 21-day period to work with the team and try to return to the lineup.

What Loudermilk's Return Means for the Steelers

The Steelers' defensive line has been a focal point all season long. At the start of the year, they were heavily scrutinized for underperforming while injuries tore through the position. The team lost Loudermilk and Dean Lowry for the season, followed by rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon suffering a knee injury to end the preseason.

Down the stretch, their defensive line has improved. Cam Heyward has been excellent, so too has Harmon and fellow rookie Yahya Black. Players like Ezesi Otomewo and Logan Lee have stepped up when called upon.

Now, Loudermilk could add another veteran to the group and bring even more depth to the rotation.

Jan 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) looks on from the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

More Run Game Help

Perhaps the biggest improvement Loudermilk can provide is more help in the run game. When it comes to rushing the passer and collapsing the pocket, their front seven is vicious.

The run game has improved in the second half, but it remains an area where teams want to challenge them. Loudermilk is a stout defender, coming in at 6'7" and nearly 300 pounds. He can play the defensive end or more traditional nose tackle role without compromising the integrity of the unit.

In his career, he's played well in his limited role. Over 58 games, he's recorded 63 total tackles with one sack and six passes defended at the line of scrimmage.

The Steelers are not rushing Loudermilk back, but this is a huge next step. The team is preparing to take on a tough pair of runners from the Texans, and it's unlikely Loudermilk is in the lineup then. But if they advance, they could have another key depth player back.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers