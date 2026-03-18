Steelers Overlooking Major Concern With New WR Visit

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to overlook at least one part of a first-round wide receiver's game, as they bring him in for a top-30 pre-draft visit.

According to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo, the Steelers are set to bring in Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston for a pre-draft visit, marking the first first-round wide receiver they're hosting. Washington and the Steelers met at the 2026 NFL Combine, and throughout the scouting process, he's been linked to them as a potential pick at No. 21.

Denzel Boston is scheduled to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers for one of his many pre-draft visits, a league source told @TheAthletic.



The 6-4, 210 receiver out of Washington knows how to use his big frame to his advantage and has outstanding hands. https://t.co/1jIMmE4F9E — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) March 18, 2026

Washington is a big-bodied wide receiver, standing 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. His time at Washington ended with over 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final two seasons, and he's now viewed as a top four wide receiver in the 2026 draft class.

He likely trails Ohio State's Carnell Tate, USC's Makai Lemon and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson.

Boston has concerns about his speed at the NFL level and is not running the 40-yard dash during the scouting process to keep those concerns low. He did not run at the NFL Combine, or his Pro Day, and teams will be guessing on how fast he truly is with his straight-line speed.

The Steelers Don't Seem Phased

It looks like the Steelers are just fine with that. Boston not running isn't turning them away from a top-30 visit, and they clearly still have interest in him even if he's not running.

That's easy to accept. Boston has some of the best hands in the NFL Draft and is one of the most physical players all-around in the draft class. Pittsburgh loves a physical player, and adding Boston to their room does feel like the prototypical Steelers player.

While having DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Boston may be too big and not fast enough, the Steelers may be ready to make that work. Their plan could be to have one of the biggest, most physical rooms in the NFL, which would easily be achieved with Boston joining the mix.

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after the Huskies comeback victory over the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Steelers have plenty of pre-draft visits left. Some of them may be the other top wideouts like Lemon, Tate and Tyson. Right now, though, they're making it clear that they want to know more about the Washington star.

If they like what they learn, they may like what they see enough on tape to make him their first-round pick. Ignoring all the talk about his speed at the next level.

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