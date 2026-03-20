Steelers New WR Drawing Hines Ward Comparisons

New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has already drawn comparisons to one of the most decorated and prolific players at the position in franchise history.

During an interview with Steelers reporter Missi Matthews, Pittman acknowledged that he's often been likened to Hines Ward throughout his career, which has become all the more relevant now that he's donning the black and gold.

"I've actually got that a lot," Pittman said. "That's something that I take pride in, going out there and blocking and that physicality. That is like the ultimate compliment, I think, because he was a great player and everything that he's done here. I hope to continue to do that and I hope Steelers fans can see that same intensity in the way that I play."

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) breaks Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) tackle and dives for the end zone in the second half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

What Can Pittman Bring to Steelers?

Given his style of play and bigger frame at 6-foot-4, the Wards comparison have come naturally for Pittman, as he mentioned, but that noise is likely only going to get louder given he's playing in Pittsburgh.

During his introductory press conference after arriving in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts, the 28-year-old stated that he believes he fits in perfectly with the customary, physically-minded brand of football that has largely defined the Steelers throughout their history.

"I feel like Pittsburgh is my style of football, smash-mouth, gritty football. I fit in here perfectly," Pittman said.

It's been far too long since the team had a true No. 2 receiver on its roster, especially with a proven No. 1 option alongside him.

While it all comes down to the eventual results on the field, the Steelers have to feel rather optimistic about how the duo of DK Metcalf and Pittman will perform on the outside for them in 2026 and beyond.

Much like was the case with Metcalf, who was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks last March and immediately signed a four-year extension worth $132 million with Pittsburgh, the organization also signed Pittman to a new deal upon bringing him in that's worth $59 million across three years.

The 28-year-old is fresh off a 784-yard, seven-touchdown campaign with the Colts. Pittman has twice recorded 1,000 or more yards in a single season, first doing so in 2021 (1,082 yards) before logging 1,152 yards during the 2023 season.

It's a bit unfair to hold Pittman to those Ward expectations, as the latter was a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl MVP in Pittsburgh with over 12,000 yards to his name in 217 games.

If Pittman can simply be a steady contributor and become a reliable target in the Steelers' offense, though, that trade will quickly be viewed as a win.

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