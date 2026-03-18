Steelers Crushed Michael Pittman Jr. Trade After New Details Emerge

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest move of the free agency period wasn't a contract signing at all. Instead, it was the trade for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Steelers swapped late-round draft picks with the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the 28-year-old pass-catcher and then signed him to a three-year contract extension. The deal locked in two premier targets for whoever starts at quarterback in Pittsburgh.

It was an incredible trade for the Steelers, but the true mastery was displayed in the contract extension he signed. It was yet another stroke of genius from general manager Omar Khan as he beautifully navigates the NFL's salary cap.

What Makes Pittman's Deal With Steelers So Impressive?

The full details of Pittman's new deal with the Steelers reveal just how impressive a job Khan and the organization did. According to the contract details on Over The Cap, Pittman signed a new, three-year contract that significantly lowered his salary cap hit for the 2026 campaign.

Effectively, the extension is a two-year deal with restructured terms for the 2026 season. This upcoming year, Pittman will count for just $8.87 million. That is the Steelers' eighth-highest salary cap charge for an individual player. That money breaks down to a base salary of $1.3 million, plus $7.57 in prorated signing bonus.

The following two years are where the money and cap hit jump. In 2027 and 2028, Pittman will count for just over $26 and $24 million against the cap, respectively. It's a huge jump compared to what he will make in 2026, but that still leaves him as the team's second-highest paid receiver behind DK Metcalf and within the same range of players across the NFL.

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Khan's Patience Pays Off

Omar Khan could have overpaid for Pittman in more than one way. He could have given up significantly more valuable draft assets, as the rest of the NFL has been eager to do for a top wideout. Instead, he nailed it.

He remained patient and didn't overreact to the market. Steadfast in his price, the Steelers move back 16 slots from the sixth round into the seventh round to acquire a multiple-time 1,000-yard receiver.

Khan could have also overpaid on the extension. He could have given him a deal like Alec Pierce signed with the Colts, but instead he stuck to his bottom line and wouldn't budge. Now, the Steelers have a reinvigorated offense led by two star receivers.

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