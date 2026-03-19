The Forgotten Second-Year Weapon for the Steelers

With running back as a top need last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a concerted effort to evaluate the position leading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

After hosting nine running backs on top-30 visits, the Steelers ultimately made the decision to select Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson in the third round with the No. 83 overall pick.

His rookie year was far from smooth-sailing, but the hope is that he can bounce back and become a real contributor in his second season with Pittsburgh.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Johnson's First Go-around in the NFL

At the point that Johnson joined Pittsburgh's roster, the team had just lost former first-rounder Najee Harris in free agency to the Los Angeles Chargers while Jaylen Warren was entering a contract year after signing his RFA tender, though he later signed an extension.

As such, Johnson was expected to come in and compete for a considerable amount of touches right off the bat as a rookie in Arthur Smith’s wide-zone offense, a system he had thrived in at Iowa.

There were some reports that Johnson was struggling early in training camp, however, and his preseason performance didn't do him any favors either, as he ran for just 94 yards on 24 carries while also returning six kicks for 147 yards.

He logged a combined four offensive snaps over the first two games of the regular season, but it was a special teams mistake in which he let a kickoff bounce over his head in the landing zone that was recovered for a fourth-quarter touchdown by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 that led to a reduction in his playing time.

Johnson didn't log a single special teams snap from that point forward, and with the emergence of Kenneth Gainwell in the Steelers' backfield, the former finished with 69 yards on 28 carries.

How Johnson Could Make an Impact in Year 2

Though Gainwell is no longer in the picture, having signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneer, the Steelers reacted quickly to his departure and brought in Rico Dowdle on a two-year contract to pair with Warren.

As such, Johnson is the clear No. 3 option on the depth chart at the moment. While the staff that was in place for his rookie year is no longer in the building, perhaps the arrival of head coach Mike McCarthy and company is exactly what the 22-year-old needed in terms of a fresh start.

It's not going to be easy for Johnson to take touches away from either Warren or Dowdle, but he's still a talented and capable-enough player to the point that if an opportunity arises, he should be able to take advantage of it.

A strong runner with good vision and patience who was a workhorse at Iowa and thrived in short-yardage situations, Johnson has the traits to develop into a valuable piece of Pittsburgh's offense; it's just a matter of putting the pieces together and continuing to develop.

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