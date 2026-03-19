Steelers Add Another WR Name to NFL Draft Watchlist

PITTSBURGH -- Add another potential wide receiver to the Pittsburgh Steelers' never-ending list of targets at the 2026 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver remains a position of need for the Steelers, even after the acquisition of Michael Pittman Jr. Behind Pittman and DK Metcalf, the team has just two other receivers currently under contract, and those two players combined for less than 20 receptions in 2025.

The Steelers sent an impressive group of representatives to the University of Georgia pro day. With multiple top-end NFL Draft prospects coming out of the school, the organization took the chance to spend a bit more time with one offensive star. According to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, the Steelers took Georgia pass-catcher Zachariah Branch to dinner after his pro day. It's impossible to say what the result of that dinner was, but it's fair to assume that Branch has become a more likely option to become the Steelers' new number three receiver in 2026.

Why Branch Makes Sense for Steelers

While Branch has never been considered a round 1 receiver, there is so much to like about the former Bulldog's game and how it could translate to the NFL. The biggest knock on Branch is his size, measuring in at 5'9" and 177 pounds at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine.

But frankly, overlook Branch because of his size at your own peril. During his time at Georgia, he became a standout player with the ball in his hands. He displayed blazing speed, explosive athleticism and agility and the tendency to make defenders miss. That's how he accumulated 811 yards and six touchdowns on 81 receptions this past season.

Branch can also return kicks and punts. Over his three NCAA seasons with Georgia and the University of Southern California (USC), he returned 44 punts for 586 yards and a touchdown, as well as 39 kick-off returns for 752 yards and an additional score.

In many ways, Branch fits the mold of the exact type of receiver the Steelers are looking for to fill out their position room.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch (WO09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Combine Darling

If the 2025 production doesn't sell you on Branch, let his combine results fill in the rest. The 21-year-old stole the show at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine. He posted a vertical leap of 38", the 11th-best mark of any wide receiver in the Combine.

He also ran a blazing fast 40-yard dash, clocking in an official time of 4.35 seconds. That mark ranked fifth among all participating wide receivers.

Is that not what the Steelers are looking for to fill out receiving room? The Georgia product brings speed and yards after the catch capabilities to a team desperate for another option on offense. After a visit to Athens and dinner with the organization's top brass, there is a growing sense that Zachariah Branch could be the Steelers' top wide receiver target.

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