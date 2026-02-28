Steelers Player Puts House On Market Before Free Agency

PITTSBURGH — One of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top special teams player has made his plans for the upcoming season perfectly clear.

Steelers’ safety and special teams ace Miles Killebrew, one of the team’s unrestricted free agents as the new league year is set to begin, has been a captain and key player for the past few seasons.

Unfortunately, it appears that Killebrew’s time with the Steelers is coming to an end. According to a report from Joyce Hans of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the 32-year-old veteran placed his Washington County home for sale. With this update, it's clear that he expects to be with a new franchise and in a new city for the 2026 NFL season.

Impact on the Steelers

The Steelers’ special teams unit, like the rest of the organization, is undergoing incredible change this season. Not only is there a new special teams coach, with Danny Crossman replacing the beloved Danny Smith in the role but now there is also a clear personnel shift.

Killebrew was a four-year captain for the Steelers and helped to lead the special teams unit. He was the group’s most consistent and versatile player, able to fill a variety of roles with great success.

Without Killebrew in the lineup, the Steelers will have a new special teams captain and leader in 2026. All signs point to Connor Heyward, if he is re-signed for the new season. Last year, it was Heyward who stepped up in Killebrew’s absence, spending time as a punt protector and other roles while also growing into a leadership position in the group.

This also means the team will have to add depth to the safety position. That might come via the draft or free agency, but without Killebrew under contract, the team has just a handful of safeties signed for the 2026 season. DeShon Elliott is the only starter left, as Jalen Ramsey’s position in 2026 is to be determined.

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) congratulates tight end Connor Heyward (83) on his fumble recovery against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Increased Role for Second Year Safety?

This could also point to an elevated role for second-year safety Sebastian Castro in Pittsburgh. An undrafted free agent signing out of Iowa, Castro impressed early in training camp and the preseason. He was scooped up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Steelers were able to sign him back to their active roster before the end of the 2025 campaign.

A hard-hitting and downhill safety, Castro might be the perfect replacement on the special teams unit. It would also provide the team with an in-house solution to address a critical position of need in 2026.

