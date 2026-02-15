Steelers Have Options if Starting Guard Leaves

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, including the direction they plan to go at left guard. With Isaac Seumalo being a free agent, the Steelers could see a different starter along their front five, and one analyst believes that's the most likely outcome this spring.

Mason Cameron of PFF recently predicted that the Steelers would lose Seumalo in free agency, where the former Super Bowl champion would sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Former Seahawks offensive coordinator and new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak understands the importance of establishing a diverse run game to better allow for shot plays in the passing game through play action,” Cameron wrote. “Seumalo’s skill set pairs well with that mentality. The 32-year-old guard has been excellent throughout his career with the Eagles and Steelers.

"During his three seasons in Pittsburgh, Seumalo showcased his talent as a run blocker in gap (82nd percentile) and zone (92nd percentile) concepts. But where he really sets himself apart is through his ability to sell the run out of play action without overextending, having generated the fourth-highest play-action PFF pass-blocking grade (87.8) among guards over the past three seasons."

That may not be too far off from what will actually happen during free agency.

Steelers Direction at Left Guard

It's hard to imagine the Steelers are set on a particular outcome at left guard this offseason because they have so many options. Re-signing Seumalo could be on the list, as the 32-year-old is looking to continue his NFL career and has spent the last three seasons in Pittsburgh.

But he's not the only possible outcome. Spencer Anderson made noise last season as the team's jumbo tackle, but naturally plays guard. While he didn't get the long-term starting job at left guard when Seumalo was injured in 2025, Anderson is believed to be the up-and-coming depth piece for Pittsburgh.

Maybe they view this season as the launching pad to go from backup to starter for the former seventh-round pick.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Spencer Anderson (74) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (97) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

And then there's the NFL Draft. With over 10 picks, the Steelers could target a number of needs, including offensive line. Left guard and left tackle would be their top priorities, and finding a starter to replace Seumalo could be on the list.

So, while Seumalo could be gone and it shouldn't be surprising if he ends up leaving, the Steelers have avenues to replace him. And expect them to explore them, even if they are thinking about bringing back the veteran as well.

