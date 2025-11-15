Steelers Need First-Rounder to Lead Bounce-Back
PITTSBURGH — The offensive line of the Pittsburgh Steelers was a huge disappointment in their Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The entire team played poorly, admittedly, but the offensive line’s ineptitude returned in ugly fashion as the team barely mustered 10 points in defeat.
The Steelers are looking at their starting left tackle to have a bounce-back performance when the team welcomes the Cincinnati Bengals for a must-win AFC North battle. The Steelers need a victory, and there was concern after Broderick Jones suffered a groin injury. He missed and was limited in practice leading up to Week 11, but returned for the team's final practice before the contest. After fully participating in the session, Jones was removed from the team’s injury report and is good to go against the Bengals.
Jones’ Last Stand
The Steelers are glad to have Jones at practice and for their matchup against the Bengals, as this is his final chance to prove that he can be a starting lineman longterm in Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old is well respected in the locker room and possesses tons of athleticism, but the experiment is quickly coming to an end. After trying him at right tackle and giving him plenty of time to adjust to the left side, these final eight games are the former first-round pick’s last stand.
And he has to improve on his first half performance. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed six sacks in nine games, as well as four quarterback hits and 11 quarterback hurries.
Finish the Season Strong
Jones, who has been the subject of criticism all season long, played perhaps his worst game of the 2025 season. Working against Chargers star defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu, Jones was constantly worked out of position or outright beaten by the savvy pass-rusher.
There is also one area where Jones has excelled as the starting LT. While he’s gone up against some of the top pass rushers in the NFL this season and faced consistent pressure, he’s been one of the most disciplined linemen in the league. According to Pro Football Reference, he's been called for a single penalty this season, a lone holding call. Aside from that, he hasn't played perfect ball, but he's played squeaky clean on the left side.
The Steelers need him to build momentum, starting with an advantageous matchup against the Bengals. The team has the chance to get back in the win column and take hold of the AFC North, and they need their starting left tackle to lead the way in a bounce-back performance.
