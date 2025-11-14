Steelers Need Two Rookies to Reach Next Level
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for answers on both sides of the ball as they begin the second half of their regular-season schedule. Sitting atop the AFC North with a 5-4 record, there is an overwhelming sense of dread as their lead has shrunk over the past few weeks.
While the Steelers have multiple problems to resolve before that confidence can return, one issue that sits at the top of the priority list is getting their rookie defensive tackles to the next level. First-round pick Derrick Harmon and fifth-round selection Yahya Black are two of the most promising young players on their roster. Their performance has come with ups and downs, as all rookies will, but the Steelers are banking on both players becoming even more important contributors as the stretch run of their season begins.
Pass Game Presence
The key area where both need to improve is becoming more of a disruptive force on passing plays. The team’s secondary is already one of the worse performing groups in the NFL this season, and the only way to help them at this point is by having their defensive line and pass rush become more effective.
That’s where Harmon and Black both come in. During his first few weeks, Harmon showed that ability to get after the quarterback, recording two sacks in his first three contests. Since then, however, he hasn't recorded a sack and has only created three quarterback hurries over the past three weeks.
Bat Boys
Another way they can help their team’s passing defense is by batting passes at the line of scrimmage. Both Black and Harmon excelled at this skill during training camp and the preseason, but that skilll hasn’t translated to the 2025 regular season.
Harmon has just a single deflected pass at the line of scrimmage, coming in their Week 4 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Black has yet to recorded his first one this season, despite being one of the biggest players on the team. Compare that to veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who has batted six passes down at the line of scrimmage, and it's clear that the team needs more from both in the passing game.
There’s been plenty of success for both rookies this season. In the run game, both players have excelled. The Steelers have mostly utilized Black in running down situations, while Harmon has emerged as an every-down lineman. With eight games left in the season, the Steelers are counting on both of their rookies to continue growing and improving as they take on larger roles in the team’s playoff hunt.
