Steelers' Mike Tomlin Has Exciting Trade Deadline Message
With mere hours remaining before the trade deadline, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking forward to the impending flurry of action.
During his weekly press conference ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Tomlin kept the door open for the Steelers to make some more moves while also sharing his affinity for scouring the trade market in a humorous manner.
"We'll see what happens," Tomlin said. "I like shopping."
Steelers' Moves So Far
Pittsburgh made a bit of a splash last week by landing safety Kyle Dugger and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for a sixth-round pick next year in a trade with the New England Patriots.
With Chuck Clark (illness) and Jabrill Peppers (quadricep) out for the team's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts alongside DeShon Elliott (knee), who was placed on the reserve/injured list, Dugger was immediately handed a huge workload and thrived in his Steelers debut with four tackles while playing 77 snaps on defense.
The organization has yet to acquire any other players via trade, but that could change with the snap of a finger.
What To Look Out For Before Deadline
Wide receiver remains the position to watch ahead of the deadline for Pittsburgh, much like it did last year when the team pried Mike Williams away from the New York Jets for a 2025 fifth-round pick.
A pair of potential targets have been moved in recent hours, though, as Jakobi Meyers was shipped to the Jacksonville Jaguars by the Las Vegas Raiders while the Seattle Seahawks convinced the New Orleans Saints to send them Rashid Shaheed.
Miami Dolphins star Jaylen Waddle is the biggest name that's still being floated in rumors, but with a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter suggesting that the team is looking for a first-round pick and more for him, the Steelers may find it tough to get a deal done on that front.
Tomlin didn't shut down the idea of Pittsburgh finding a way to bring another safety in, though he did state that it depends on "player availability". With Jalen Ramsey making a huge difference at the position against the Colts alongside Dugger, though, it's not as much of a need as it had been previously.
Perhaps the Steelers have a surprise move up their sleeve, but as things currently stand, it essentially feels like it's wide receiver or bust for the organization
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!