Steelers New AFC North Leaders?

The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite making the playoffs three times over a four-year span from 2021 to 2024, never won the AFC North during that timeframe.

Last season, though, the Steelers finally broke through and clinched the division for the first time since 2020 with a thrilling Week 18 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

That matchup also represented the final showdown with their respective teams between Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin and Baltimore's John Harbaugh, as the former stepped down following a Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans while the latter was fired and later hired by the New York Giants.

As the Steelers head into a new era under Mike McCarthy, they're looking to build on some of their momentum in the AFC North and remain the top dogs moving forward.

Steelers' Recent AFC North History

Pittsburgh has not won back-to-back division titles since the 2016 and 2017 campaigns, going a combined 24-8 in those two seasons.

It didn't come particularly close to finishing in first place in 2022 and 2023, as the Cincinnati Bengals won the North in the first of those two years with a 12-4 record while the Steelers went 9-8 and missed the postseason altogether after a late surge.

The Ravens owned the NFL's best record at 13-4 in 2023, and even though Pittsburgh won 10 contests, the Cleveland Browns were the runner-up in the division with an 11-6 record.

The Steelers had a comfortable cushion atop the North for most of the 2024 campaign and entered Week 15 with a two-game lead on Baltimore with a 10-3 record. Pittsburgh proceeded to lose its final four regular season contests, however, allowing the Ravens to once again take home the division at 12-5.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) breaks Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) tackle and dives for the end zone in the second half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Did Steelers Do Enough This Offseason to Keep Up with Division?

At least on paper, it feels like Pittsburgh's roster is in a better place heading into the 2026 season than it was last year.

Sure, the quarterback position is still an issue as the organization waits out Aaron Rodgers, but they've filled a majority of their other holes.

From signing cornerback Jamel Dean, running back Rico Dowdle, safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to trading for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the Steelers have plenty of talent and should once again compete for a playoff spot.

The Ravens are likely Pittsburgh's biggest competition with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, a new head coach in Jesse Minter and one of the better rosters in the league, though the Bengals loom large as well with quarterback Joe Burrow as well as receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Cleveland is several tiers below the Steelers and the rest of the division, but their defense with superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett is among the top units in the league, and perhaps new head coach Todd Monken can turn its offense around.

Pittsburgh has the right to feel pretty good about its chances of once again winning the AFC North, but it should face more competition this time around. If it were to ever find a long-term solution at quarterback, however, which likely won't happen this offseason, than the organization would truly be set up for sustained success in the division.

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