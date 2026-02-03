Steelers Offensive Coordinator Search Has Two Leading Candidates

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator job isn't closed yet. The team continues to search through their list of candidates, trying to find the best option to work alongside head coach Mike McCarthy in his first season with the team.

Right now, there are believed to be two candidates sitting at the top of the board, with one being the most likely outcome. However, the Steelers aren't shutting the door on anyone until they do their homework and guarantee themselves that they found the best OC.

As they look to fill their final coordinator position, here's what we know.

Steelers Have Two Names to Watch

The Steelers are continuing their interview process, but have two names on their leaderboard - Scott Tolzien and Brian Angelichio.

Tolzien was Aaron Rodgers' backup quarterback during the 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons in Green Bay, being coached by McCarthy. He began his NFL coaching career in Dallas when McCarthy joined the Cowboys, working his way through the ranks to become their quarterbacks coach in 2023.

In 2025, he was the New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach.

Angelichio is a long-time tight ends coach in the NFL who worked with McCarthy from 2016-2018 in Green Bay. He's had stops in Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Washington, Carolina and most recently Minnesota, all as a tight ends coach.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight ends coach Brian Angelichio against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both names are serious candidates for the job and could end up as the Steelers' offensive coordinator in the coming days.

The Leader in the Clubhouse

Sources have told Steelers On SI that both Tolzien and Angelichio could end up getting the job, however, the team does view Tolzien as the leading candidate.

"When the Steelers went into their interview with Mike Tomlin, we did not anticipate him walking out as our next head coach, but that’s exactly what happened," a team source said. "At this point, I would think it’s completely fair to call Tolzien the frontrunner, but the process is not over, just like it was when Mike interviewed."

Tolzien is 38 years old and appears to be on the trajectory of becoming an OC in the NFL pretty soon. In Pittsburgh, he'd have a chance to work with Rodgers and McCarthy again, while having a third former Packers QB in Tom Arth on the coaching staff as well.

Jul 28, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback coach Scott Tolzien looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Expect a decision to be made in the coming days as the Steelers try to finalize their coaching staff before the NFL Combine at the end of the month. And don't be surprised by either one of these candidates landing the job in Pittsburgh this season.

