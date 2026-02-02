Steeler Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their replacement for Danny Smith. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is hiring Danny Crossman as its special teams coordinator under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Crossman, 59, comes to Pittsburgh after the Miami Dolphins made changes to their staff this offseason. He was with Miami since 2019, working as a special teams coordinator but also the team's assistant head coach in 2021.

The Steelers are expected to hire Danny Crossman as their special teams coordinator, per source.



Crossman, 59, has over two decades of NFL experience, most recently with the Dolphins. A key hire for Mike McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/AIcTZgxIex — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2026

Before the Dolphins, Crossman made his way through the NFL ranks starting back in 2003 as a special teams assistant with the Carolina Panthers. In 2005, he became the team's special teams coach and their coordinator in 2007. In 2010, he joined the Detroit Lions as their special teams coordinator, where he remained through 2012. In 2013, he was hired as the Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator and stayed with the team through 2018.

He joined the Dolphins in 2019.

He spent time in the college level beforehand, with the U.S. Coast Guard Acedemy (1993) as a defensive backs coach/special teams coach, Western Kentucky as a DBs coach (1994-1995), UCF (1997-1998) as a defensive backs coach/special teams coordinator, Georgia Tech (1999-2000) as a defensive ends coach/special teams coordinator, and 2001 as their defensive backs coach/special teams coordinator, and Michigan State (2002) as a linebackers coach/special teams coordinator.

Crossman Takes Over Impressive Group

Crossman comes to Pittsburgh with some big shoes to fill and plenty of impressive names on the roster. Chris Boswell remains one of the best kickers in the National Football League, and Corliss Waitman beat Cameron Johnston out for the punter job last season.

Ben Skowronek is currently representing the team in the Pro Bowl, and other names like Carson Bruener, Connor Heyward and Christian Kuntz have also been some of the best in the league over the last year or two.

Expect the Steelers to try and add even more names to the group, while also figuring out their returners. Kenneth Gainwell and Calvin Austin III are both free agents this offseason. Gainwell worked as the primary kick returner and Austin has been the team's punt returner the last three seasons.

Now, look for the Steelers to continue hiring coaches, with the offensive coordinator being their final coordinator spot to fill. Whoever does join the staff will now be alongside Crossman and Patrick Graham, who was hired as the defensive coordinator.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers