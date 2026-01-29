Steelers Interviewing Former Packers QB for OC Job

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving at a torrential pace to fill out their coaching staff. Since introducing their new head coach several days ago, the organization has already named two men to their defensive staff, as well as an offensive line and wide receivers coach.

The Steelers are also quickly assessing candidates for the offensive coordinator role, a position that will work hand in hand with McCarthy as the offensive playcaller. With the first few hires all having previous ties to the new head coach, some early candidates emerged.

One of the top ones was New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien. Tolzien played in the NFL for McCarthy as a backup QB with the Green Bay Packers. He also served on McCarthy's staff with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, the Steelers are set to interview him for the OC job in Pittsburgh. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report this development.

"The Steelers have notified the Saints that they plan to interview assistant Scott Tolzien for offensive coordinator, per sources.," he wrote via his X account. "Tolzien was a Mike McCarthy quarterback in Green Bay and assistant in Dallas. He coached Saints quarterbacks Tyler Shough this year.."

What Tolzien Brings to Pittsburgh

The answer is quite simple. Tolzien is a coach geared at developing quarterbacks. That's what his entire NFL career, both playing and coaching, is comprised from. As a backup in the NFL, he was a key part of the offensive game plan and working alongside McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers.

As a coach, he's had a similar impact. He was a key part of Dak Prescott having several star seasons in Dallas.

This past season was another huge step for Tolzien. Working with two talented, but rough around the edges quarterbacks in New Orleans, he helped Tyler Shough emerge as a starter in his rookie season, taking over the job for Spencer Rattler.

The expectation would be the same for Tolzien in Pittsburgh. He'd be entrusted with developing a potential draft pick or second-year player, Will Howard, into an NFL starter.

McCarthy's Staff Continues Growing

If Tolzien is hired, it would be another move in which McCarthy dips into his vast NFL network. The 62-year-old head coach has over 30 years of experience in the league and more relationships than possibly any other coach. He's already brought in familiar faces like new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Jason Simmons, plus James Campen as his offensive line coach and Adam Henry as the new wide receivers coach. All four men worked with him either in Dallas or with the Green Bay Packers. Tolzien would be next in line if he takes on the offensive coordinator position.

