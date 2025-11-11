Steelers O-Line Problems Are Back
The Pittsburgh Steelers' issues spread far and wide during their embarrassing primetime loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, but the offensive line's struggles certainly were at the forefront all night long.
Left tackle Broderick Jones, who had seemed to be turning a corner this season after a disastrous performance in Week 1, regressed alongside the rest of the unit against the Chargers their pass rush tormented Aaron Rodgers.
As Pittsburgh's margin for error continues to thin in the AFC North with the red-hot Baltimore Ravens right on its heels, the team simply can't afford for its offensive line to become a cause for concern moving forward.
Steelers' Woes Up Front
When it was all said and done, the Chargers racked up five quarterback hits and three sacks of Rodgers. Jones was perhaps the main culprit as it relates to Pittsburgh's mediocre pass protection, as the likes of Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu had their way with him throughout the entire game.
Jones, as previously mentioned, endured similar struggles in the Steelers' Week 1 win over the New York Jets. He gave up four pressures and three sacks in that game, per Pro Football Focus, but he bounced back by not allowing a single quarterback takedown between Weeks 3 and 7 according to the site.
Though Jones ceded sacks against the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively, according to PFF, his four pressures allowed over that stretch suggests that he was still playing at a solid level on Rodgers' blindside.
Following his subpar showing vs. Los Angeles, though, the questions about Jones' long-term viability in Pittsburgh have already begun reemerging.
Is Jones The Steelers' Answer?
A bad game against the Chargers' strong group of pass rushers won't just wipe out the progress Jones has made in his first full season back at left tackle, where he played in college at Georgia before moving to the right side of the line during his first two years in the NFL while Dan Moore Jr. was on the roster.
At the same time, though, Jones also has yet to instill the proper confidence in the Steelers that he's the solution at one of the most important positions on the field.
He's still just 24-years-old, and it would likely take a disaster for Pittsburgh to strip him of his starting duties, but the team's loss to the Chargers reinforced why Jones, and really the entire offensive line, can't be fully trusted at the moment.
