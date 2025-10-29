Steelers Open For Business Before Trade Deadline
After a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers that further accentuated the team's issues on multiple fronts, the Pittsburgh Steelers could look to find some solutions on the trade market ahead of the November 4 deadline.
Tomlin Discusses Possibility of Trade
When asked about potentially scouring the market for help in the secondary during his weekly press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin insinuated that the organization is open to any potential moves that would help improve the team.
"I think we're always open for business, particularly as we get close to the trade deadline. We're always buyers. We're always trying to position ourselves to be the best that we can be this year, but that not only applies to the secondary that you asked about. I'm sure that applies to all three phases of the game."
Steelers' Aggressive Nature
The Steelers have proven that they aren't afraid to wheel and deal over the past year or so in particular.
The organization first pulled off a blockbuster trade for DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks ahead of free agency in March before later sending fellow wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in May.
Pittsburgh later made another splash by acquiring Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick in late June, which put a bow on a rather chaotic offseason for the franchise.
Steelers Starting to Make Moves? Not Finished Yet?
A number of different receivers have been connected to the Steelers in trade rumors for months on end, and the team could certainly use some help at the position even after reportedly bringing in Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Secondary help is another sizable need for Pittsburgh as well, especially after allowing Jordan Love to throw for 360 yards and three touchdowns against them last week while also completing 20 passes in a row at one point.
With DeShon Elliott headed to Injured Reserve with a knee injury, the team added Kyle Dugger for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft from the New England Patriots. Whether or not that's their only defensive trade is yet to be seen.
The Steelers messed around with their personnel a little bit against Green Bay by benching Darius Slay Jr. in favor of Brandin Echols during the middle of the game, but that move didn't pay any immediate dividends.
With any coaching changes remaining incredibly improbable, Pittsburgh's only hope for turning things around after a rough two-week stretch is hoping its current group of players improves or going out and landing more impact players.
The Steelers don't appear to be closed off to addressing other positions outside of the two they have already filled.
Pittsburgh has shown a propensity for big moves in the past, and while it's typically harder to pull them off in-season, the possibility can't be discounted just yet.
