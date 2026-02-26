Steelers Opportunity Emerges for Colts QB Trade

PITTSBURGH -- A new trade option is now officially on the table for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Much has been made about the Steelers' quarterback position for 2026. Veteran Aaron Rodgers is expected to return for another season, while second-year QB Will Howard pushes for more opportunity.

With a need for depth and a starter for 2026, the Steelers might re-enter into trade discussions with the Indianapolis Colts for quarterback Anthony Richardson. And the path to do so has been cleared, as the Colts and Richardson have agreed to part ways, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. That means Richardson's camp has been given permission to seek a trade.

Could Steelers Actually Land Richardson?

The Colts are now ready to move on from the former first-round draft pick, and that means a deal is going to get done. The going price for a player like Richardson, who has just 17 games of NFL experience under is belt, is drastically lower than the Colts want to admit.

That means the Steelers could acquire Richardson for a very moderate return. The Colts have holes in their lineup, and they might ask for a player from the Pittsburgh roster as part of the trade package. There are very, very few players that the Steelers have under contract that they don't have a plan for. Even in the difficult cases, like with Jalen Ramsey, Khan has been forthcoming in their plans to utilize him in 2026.

They could also rely on their 12 draft picks in the upcoming draft to help acquire Richardson. The team has three picks alone in the third round and five in the first 100 picks. They could afford to burn a few of the later round picks to bring in a talented 23-year-old QB.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) looks to pass the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Where Would Richardson Fall on Steelers' Depth Chart?

The immediate question that would arise if the Steelers acquired Richardson is how does this impact the depth chart? The assumption, should the team bring back Rodgers, is that Howard would be the incumbent number two QB.

But if the team trades for Richardson, wouldn't that make him the presumptive favorite to backup Rodgers?

At the very least, Richardson and Howard would have to battle it out for the position. The number two spot on the depth chart would need to be settled through competition in training camp and the preseason.

