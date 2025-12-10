Minkah Fitzpatrick Doesn't Offer Much When Asked About Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 15 primetime bout with the Miami Dolphins will mark Minkah Fitzpatrick's return to Acrisure Stadium ahead of a game that has massive implications for the playoff race in the AFC.

Upon being asked what it'll be like heading back to Pittsburgh as a visitor and whether or not he has feelings about the organization after being traded this past offseason, Fitzpatrick chose not to focus on any personal narratives and instead highlighted the magnitude of this week's contest for the Dolphins.

“No," Fitzpatrick said. "So the only reason why it’s a big week this week is because we got a game and, uh, we got to win it.”

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Fitzpatrick's Steelers Tenure

The Dolphins, who chose Fitzpatrick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, dealt him to the Steelers ahead of Week 3 during the 2019 campaign for a package including a 2020 first-round pick.

Across six years in Pittsburgh, he recorded 18 interceptions and became one of the best safeties in the league while earning five Pro Bowl nods and being named a first-team All-Pro three times.

Fitzpatrick was sent back to Miami in June with under a month to go before training camp began, however, while Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith joined the Steelers in the trade.

The 29-year-old later thanked the city of Pittsburgh and shouted out his former Steelers teammates in the process while expressing dismay on how his time with the organization concluded.

I want to thank the city of Pittsburgh, the fans of Pittsburgh, you guys treated me very well," Fitzpatrick said. "I enjoyed my time there and I played with some great teammates. I was very unfortunate the way things ended, but it's a part of the business. And I'm extremely, extremely excited to be a Miami Dolphin."

Did Steelers Win Fitzpatrick Trade?

Pittsburgh had more or less established itself as the clear-cut winners of the trade after the Dolphins began the season 1-7 and fired their general manager, Chris Grier, in the process.

Considering Miami is now on a four-game win streak and has at least an outside chance of making the playoffs with a 6-7 record, the verdict is still out on the transaction.

Ramsey, who moved to safety for the Steelers in Week 9, has been indispensable for the team's defense. He has posted 68 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 13 games thus far.

Smith, on the other hand, has had a tough time getting going in Pittsburgh. The 2024 Pro Bowler, who finished with a career-high 884 yards for the Dolphins last year, has just 190 yards and two touchdowns on 30 catches this season.

Fitzpatrick has started all 13 contests in his return to Miami and made 76 tackles to go alongside two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers