Steelers Get Massive T.J. Watt News Before Ravens Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received a massive boost as they wrapped up their final preparations for their regular-season finale. The Steelers are in must-win territory as they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Acrisure Stadium.

In their quest to take down their bitter rival, the Steelers received a huge update. Superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt, who hasn't played since the two organizations met previously in Week 14, has been a limited participant at practice.

In an exciting progression, Watt was again out there during their final practice session. With him taking the next step, he is expected to make his return to the field in Week 18. The star edge rusher spoke to the media after practice and said he's "excited to play" against the Ravens.

Steelers OLB TJ Watt said he feels really good and wasn’t sure if he could say that a week ago. But he’s “excited to play” Sunday vs. Ravens. pic.twitter.com/id1MElvKdM — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) January 2, 2026

What to Expect From Watt

The thing to remember is that their top defender is coming back from a traumatic injury. He suffered a partially collapsed lung caused by a dry needling accident, which required surgery to correct.

It's been nearly a month since the incident and the subsequent surgery. That might not seem like a lot of time, but Watt was nearly stationary for the first few weeks. That type of immediate drop-off from high-intensity work has an immediate impact on the body. Watt has now had to work back into game shape after being sidelined during the middle of his prime performance day.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) warms up at the start of the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Steelers Bringing it All

With that in mind, Watt has to be under close supervision in his first game back. Likely, he will even be on a snap count as the team monitors his progress.

Still, there's no doubting how much the Steelers need his production in a can't-lost contest. His ability to stop the run and contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is crucial to defeating Baltimore.

Having Watt active is perhaps a desperate move, but it's the right one. The Steelers need their entire arsenal in this game, even if they aren't 100%. That incudes their superstar edge rusher, who is set to make an impact in the team's regular-season finale.

