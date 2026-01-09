Steelers Starting LB Named Cut Candidate

Once the dust settles on the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 campaign, whenever that may occur, the team will have some tough personnel decisions to make.

The organization is bound to release players in order to free up cap space and roster spots leading into free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

Patrick Queen could find himself among that group, as Over the Cap's Nick Korte listed him among the top 100 possible cut candidates in the league alongside fellow linebacker Malik Harrison.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) drops into coverage against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Numbers Behind Queen's Potential Release

Currently, Over the Cap projects Pittsburgh to have $39.022 million in cap space available for the 2026 season.

Queen's cap number of $17.193 million ranks as the sixth-highest on the team, and he's also one of just five players under contract set to receive a base salary of over $10 million.

The 26-year-old also would be in line to receive a roster bonus of $2.5 million, which is down from the $6.670 million he received this season.

None of Queen's salary is guaranteed in 2026, though, which makes him a potentially appealing cut candidate for the Steelers. If they do come to the conclusion that releasing him is their best course of action, the franchise would save $13.330 million by cutting him either pre- or post-June 1 while simultaneously taking on $3.863 million in dead money.

Should Steelers Cut Queen?

Queen has been a bit of a polarizing figure since departing the Baltimore Ravens and agreeing to a three-year, $41 million contract with the Steelers in free agency ahead of the 2024 campaign.

He led the team in tackles with 129 last year and was named a Pro Bowler, but he was at the center of a Pittsburgh defense that fell apart amidst reported communication issues, which was a driving force behind the team's five-game losing streak to close out the season.

Queen has once again donned the green dot on his helmet in 2025, meaning he gets the call from the sideline. The unit played well down the stretch and is in a good spot heading into Pittsburgh's Wild Card round matchup against the Houston Texans, but he's struggled in coverage while missing a whopping 31 tackles according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked first in the league.

Though Queen has his deficiencies, it would be a bit surprising if the Steelers actually parted ways with him. He knows the defense, and should the team make a run in the playoffs, they likely couldn't justify moving on.

Though Payton Wilson could theoretically step into his shoes, Queen may prove too valuable to Pittsburgh's defense to release him, even if it would be enticing from a cap perspective.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers