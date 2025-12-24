Steelers LB Got Snubbed From Pro Bowl

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will send three representatives to the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl. Two recurring names in veterans T.J. Watt and Jalen Ramsey will make their returns to the annual all-star festivities, joined by special teams ace and first-time Pro Bowl player Ben Skowronek.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, one deserving player was snubbed from the group. Inside linebacker Payton Wilson has developed into an every-down, all-around inside linebacker. Even with a breakout campaign, including his first year with more than 100 total tackles, he was still left off the AFC's Pro Bowl roster.

The Pro Bowl is now a popularity contest more than an evaluation of the best players at each position, and that's exactly why Wilson isn't a member of this year's Pro Bowl.

Tackling Machine

When WIlson entered training camp this past summer, he deemed himself ready to be the best pass-coverage linebacker in the NFL. That hasn't been the case quite yet, evidenced by his allowing an 85% completion rate against him when targeted in pass coverage with just one interception and no other pass breakups.

But Wilson has become a tackling machine. He's averaging 7.9 tackles per game this season. He's recorded double-digit tackles in four different contests in 2025, and his 118 tackles on the season rank 11th in the AFC and 17th in the NFL.

And that's not a result of garbage time tackles or the scheme relying only on him to make those stops. Instead, it's a result of his athleticism. While his passing coverage needs work, his speed is a huge asset on the field. He explodes towards the ball-carrier and can plug gaps quickly due to his athleticism. That's how he makes multiple plays a game for the Steelers.

That includes sacks. As a rookie, he played in 17 games and didn't record a single sack. In 15 games this year, however, he's recorded 2.0 sacks, adding yet another facet to his game.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) runs the ball as Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) defends during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Glue in the Middle

Wilson's game is evolving. Sure, there are deficiencies still, but he and Patrick Queen are doing some impressive work in the second half of the season.

Wilson is becoming the glue in the middle of their defense. He's stepped up in run-stopping and his comfortability dropping into pass coverage provides defensive coordinator Teryl Austin with multiple options.

It's part of the reason why they've been able to deploy middle linebacker blitzes. If Queen rushes, they have a confident middle linebacker still in coverage, and vice versa. [

Having that reliability in the middle of the defense goes a long way. It allows the secondary to not press or overcompensate and it gives the defensive line the cushion they need. That's all thanks to Wilson reaching that next step in his development, and it's what should have earned him his first appearance in the NFL Pro Bowl.

