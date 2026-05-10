Steelers Rookie QB, WR Already Had Connection From NFL Combine

Before being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, quarterback Drew Allar and wide receiver Germie Bernard were already familiar with one another.

While speaking with reporters on the second day of the Steelers' rookie minicamp, Bernard heaped praise on Allar while also stating that the pair threw together when they were at the NFL Combine during the pre-draft process.

"He’s a great quarterback," Bernard said. "I met him at the combine and we were able to throw together a little bit, so I kind of already knew what he was bringing. But you see what he does on the field, so just being able to be with him was a great connection."

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Could Allar and Bernard Play Together in Regular Season?

Allar has stolen most of the headlines from rookie minicamp thus far, and rightfully so.

As the only quarterback present, the third-round pick received all of the reps during the team portion of Pittsburgh's workout on May 9 and was seen working closely with the coaching staff to help head down the right path in terms of fixing his footwork and mechanics.

A big-armed signal caller with good size, Allar essentially has all the tools you can't teach at the position. He's behind in the more technical aspects of the game, but head coach Mike McCarthy and company clearly believe in his potential and think they can mold him into a potential franchise signal caller.

With that said, though, it's going to take some time and not always be a seamless process. While Allar will continue to get reps as the offseason program goes along and should see plenty of playing time during the preseason, he's not likely to see the field during the regular season considering Aaron Rodgers is expected to re-sign with the Steelers.

Allar has a shot to win the backup job behind Rodgers, though Will Howard and/or Mason Rudolph would fit that role better unless the former develops quicker than anticipated.

Bernard, on the other hand, should garner starting-level snaps right from the get-go as an option either out of the slot or on the outside alongside DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The second-rounder out of Alabama was one of the more pro-ready and high-floor receiver prospects in this year's class, and there aren't any real deficiencies in his profile outside of true breakaway speed.

Bernard will work with Allar throughout the offseason and the preseason to some extent, though the pair isn't likely to share the field when the games really count until 2027.

If Allar reaches the ceiling Pittsburgh believes he has, however, the pair could eventually be a dangerous duo for years to come.

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