Steelers Have QB Option That Fits Mike McCarthy Perfectly

PITTSBURGH -- Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have their new head coach in place, the most important question to answer can come into focus.

The Steelers have to find a new starting quarterback. Preferably, the organization identifies and builds their franchise QB, but there's a strong chance the team has to pivot to free agency or the trade market to find a suitable player for 2026.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II emphasized new head coach Mike McCarthy's ability to work with and develop quarterbacks in his first remarks about the coach. He also maintains the organization's intention to pursue a Super Bowl. That means McCarthy needs a viable starting option in 2026. Many immediately pointed to his former star with the Green Bay Packers and 2025 Steelers starter, Aaron Rodgers. But the arrival of McCarthy could signal the team's intention to target another Packers QB as their starter in 2026 - Malik Willis.

Why Willis Makes Even More Sense With McCarthy's Arrival

This isn't the first time Willis has been tied to the Steelers. The backup to Jordan Love in Green Bay came on in injury relief this past season and showed that he could hold a greater role in the right situation. With a thin quarterback market between free agency and the draft, Willis has skyrocketed to the top player available at his position.

The question for Willis is, where is the right fit? Is it somewhere that wants to invest tons of money into him like the Las Vegas Raiders or Arizona Cardinals? Or, will he prefer a destination where the coaching staff aligns with and supports making him better?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If it's the latter he prefers, Pittsburgh makes too much sense. McCarthy's track record of working with quarterbacks is impressive, and his offensive playcalling was crucial during his Super Bowl victory in 2011. His work with Rodgers and Brett Favre in Green Bay and with Dak Prescott while the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys earned him the reputation for being a top coach for quarterback development.

Willis' Similarity to One of McCarthy's Greatest Jobs

While his time in Green Bay is the reputation builder, McCarthy's work as the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints might give the best insight to why he and Willis could make some magic.

Between 2001 and 2004, the Saints' starting QB was Aaron Brooks. For four consecutive seasons, Brooks threw for at least 21 touchdowns and over 3.500 passing yards. His progress as a starter is directly attributed to McCarthy's guidance and tutelage.

Willis has some similar qualities to Brooks. The first is the big arm. Both players can sling it deep, which evey Steelers' fan hopes can help open the middle of the field under a new offensive system.

The second is the quickness. Brooks was a threat to flee the pocket and pick up yards with his legs, and that's exactly what opposing defenses have to be aware of with Willis. He's lightning-fast and can get out of a jam easily due to his athleticism.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) high-fives fans after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

What McCarthy Can Do

Where Brooks improved the most under McCarthy was his accuracy. During his first two seasons, he threw 37 total interceptions. Over his final two seasons, however, his completion percentage improved from 53.6% to 59.1% and 57%, while throwing 24 total interceptions. That includes a career best touchdown/turnover ration in 2003, when he completed 28 touchdowns and threw just eight interceptions.

Willis has already shown he can be an accurate passer. Carrying a career completion percentage of 67.7%, he's played in some sheltered offensive systems, but he can complete passes when called upon. With McCarthy, that playbook can expand, and so too can Willis' standing as a starting QB in the NFL.

If the Steelers are trying to win in 2026, they need better options. Will Howard and Mason Rudolph are expected to compete for the starting job, but with playoff ambitions, they still need an upgrade. Malik Willis is the ultimate upgrade. He has a new skill set that the Steelers haven't employed at the position, and he has room to grow. Growth that McCarthy can facilitate as the Steelers' starter in 2026.

