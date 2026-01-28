Three Reasons Steelers Should Give Will Howard a Chance

As the Pittsburgh Steelers enter yet another offseason with uncertainty at the quarterback position, perhaps their solution is staring them right in the face.

2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard never entered a game during either the preseason or regular season as a rookie, which was due in part to a hand injury he suffered in training camp that landed him on the reserve/injured list, but new head coach Mike McCarthy is still bullish about what he could bring to the table.

“I’m really excited about Will Howard,” McCarthy said during his introductory press conference. “I think he’s someone that really came on at Ohio State. I’m anxious to work with him. It would be great to have Aaron back, but Will and Mason, I’m really excited to get started with those guys.”

There isn't much to go off of with Howard in terms of his readiness or ability to perform at a starting level in the NFL, but the Steelers mine as well give him a shot and see what they have in the former collegiate national champion.

With that, here are the three main reasons why Howard should earn some playing time for Pittsburgh as he enters his sophomore campaign.

Mobility

Each of the Steelers' last two starting quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers were clearly on the decline when it came to their ability to move both in and out of the pocket as well as extend plays while donning the black and gold.

In that sense, Howard should provide a completely different dynamic, even if he isn't quite as potent of a pure runner as another former Pittsburgh signal caller in Justin Fields.

During his college career at Kansas State and Ohio State, Howard racked up 1,147 yards and a whopping 26 scores as a rusher.

He's not necessarily a scrambler at heart, nor is he elusive in the open field, but his toughness and overall mobility allows him to side-step pressure and make plays with his legs, whether they come through the air or on the ground, making him all the more intriguing as a prospect for Pittsburgh.

Opening Up the Passing Game

The Steelers, though they benefitted from Wilson's patented "moon ball", regressed in terms of their ability to truly generate an explosive passing game that pushed the ball downfield consistently with Rodgers behind center this past season.

Luckily for McCarthy and company, however, Howard has some experience doing just that at a relatively high level, which could come in handy if they call his number in 2026.

The 24-year-old received a 96.3 grade from Pro Football Focus on deep passes during his title-winning campaign at Ohio State in 2024, and he has shown an ideal combination of arm strength and touch in that area of the field.

Howard finished sixth in the country with 4,010 yards in his lone season with the Buckeyes for a reason, and there are reasons to believe his traits on deep throws will translate well to the next level, opening up a whole world of possibilities for Pittsburgh's offense.

Need to Figure Out the Future

Perhaps it would be a bit harsh to state that the Steelers are entirely directionless as a franchise since the hiring of McCarthy would seem to signal that the organization intends on contending for a playoff spot next season.

The fact that the franchise's future is relatively murky, though, is largely a byproduct of the lack of stability and absence of a long-term answer at quarterback.

With Rodgers returning to Pittsburgh and reuniting with McCarthy, his former Green Bay Packers head coach, seeming to be an increasingly likely possibility, the team would run the risk of coming no closer to having a concrete answer at the most important position on the field in 2027 and beyond.

That's exactly why giving Howard a fair shot to go out and impress throughout the offseason program before earning first-team reps in training camp and the preseason is paramount for the Steelers.

Sure, there's no guarantee he'll become a top-end starter in the NFL, but why not see what he's made of? He has the traits necessary to develop into a legit option behind center, and if it doesn't work out, than Pittsburgh can move on and look towards the 2027 draft.

