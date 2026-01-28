Steelers Bringing Back Three Coaches

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will make a number of changes to their coaching staff for 2026, but they'll keep some familiar names around too.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to bring back three coaches under former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

This includes quarterback coach Tom Arth, secondary coach Gerald Alexander and linebackers coach Scott McCurley, who McCarthy has previous experience with.

McCarthy only officially took the role of Steelers head coach on Jan. 27, but he's already figuring out his staff early on for next season.

Background on the Steelers Coach Trio Returning

McCurely just finished his first season in the role of linebackers coach for the Steelers, his 20th season in the NFL.

He spent the past five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as their linebackers coach, working under McCarthy.

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Scott McCurley walks the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McCurley also worked with McCarthy during his entire 13-year tenure as head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

He joined the Packers in 2006, working as a coaching administrator intern. He then spent the next two seasons, 2007-08, as a coaching administrator.

McCurley then earned a spot with the Packers as defensive quality control coach for the next five seasons, 2009-13. He helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV over the Steelers, their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history.

Arth has worked as the quarterbacks coach, working with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2024 and then Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth tosses a football on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McCarthy, who spent his entire Packers tenure with Rodgers, will call offensive plays, but work with Arth and Rodgers as well in 2026, if the veteran quarterback comes back.

Art was also head coach at the college level with Akron for three seasons, 2019-21, going 3-24 before his dismissal.

He also spent two seasons at the helm of FCS program Chattanooga, 2017-18, with a 9-13 record and also four seasons at Division II program John Carroll, going 40-8 and making three NCAA Tournaments.

Alexander returned to the Steelers last season after he was the assistant defensive backs coach for two seasons, 2022-23.

He was also safeties coach with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, then was defensive backs coach for seven seasons before the Steelers with the Miami Dolphins, 2020-21, then college stops with Cal, 2017-19, plus Montana State in 2016 and Indiana State in 2015.

