Steelers Re-Sign Veteran OL to One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are beefing up their offensive line by reuniting with a key depth piece.

After previously opting not to tender Ryan McCollum, the Steelers have announced that they re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2026 campaign.

McCollum was one of five players who were not tendered by Pittsburgh, though much like defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, he's set to return to the team anyway.

The primary backup center for Zach Frazier the past two years, it's safe to assume McCollum will fill that same role next year as he enters the sixth season of his NFL career.

A former undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, McCollum signed with the Houston Texans in 2021 and later joined their practice squad.

The Detroit Lions signed him in October of that year, however, and he suited up for 13 games that season.

Pittsburgh later claimed McCollum off waivers from the Lions in August 2022, and he hasn't played for another team ever since.

The 28-year-old has appeared in all 34 of the Steelers' games across the past two seasons, and has logged 164 offensive snaps over that span.

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