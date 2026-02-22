Former Aaron Rodgers Teammate Could Fix Steelers Problem

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need offensive line help. Right now, they have at least one starting job open, with another one being possible depending on how they feel about Broderick Jones and Dylan Cook.

But for now, left guard is a must. Isaac Seumalo is set to hit free agency, and it's unknown if he's thinking about returning. If he doesn't, they'll need to look in another direction. That next option may be becoming available soon.

According to Packers On SI's Bill Huber, the Green Bay Packers are expected to release offensive center Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins is a former second-round pick in 2019 who has spent his entire career in Green Bay. Now 30, he could be making a change for the first time in the NFL, and the Steelers feel like a good fit.

Jenkins and Aaron Rodgers Could Reunite

Jenkins spent the first three years of his career with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. While spending the last season at center, Jenkins has experience playing all five offensive line positions, and his transition back to left guard would likely be easy.

Of his seven NFL seasons, he's played left guard in four of them.

It's also the perfect option for a stopgap for Pittsburgh. Jenkins comes in with maybe a few years left in his NFL career, which gives the Steelers an opportunity to focus their NFL Draft attention elsewhere.

They could add to their wide receiver position, maybe find a new left tackle, and look at the defensive side of the ball. In the meantime, Jenkins takes over as the veteran presence amongst Zach Frazier, Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick.

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) snaps the ball as guard Sean Rhyan (75) and offensive tackle Anthony Belton (71) move for blocks against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Expect the Steelers to search for a guard in free agency. Jenkins take a jump up their board if he ends up being cut by the Packers.

Only Concern for Steelers

For the Steelers, their only issue to monitor is Jenkins's health. The 30-year-old suffered a broken leg in Week 10 last season, ending his year early.

The Steelers would likely have their team doctor evaluate Jenkins before any deal was done. This gives the team a sense of security while fully understanding where the veteran stands in terms of his recovery.

If he's healthy, the Steelers will have little to question. And Jenkins feels like an easy phone call for general manager Omar Khan, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, to make to try and bring the guard to Pittsburgh in 2026.

