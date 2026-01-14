Steelers Request HC Interview With Former Defensive Assistant

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers head coaching search has begun. With Mike Tomlin stepping down, the team is set out to find their fourth head coach since thw 1960's and are adding a familiar face to the mix.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have put in a request to interview Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores, who has been with the Vikings since 2023, is a former linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant for the Steelers from the 2022 season.

The belief around the team is that Flores is the running favorite to land the head coach job in Pittsburgh. The Steelers very much so enjoyed their time with Flores during the 2022 season and would have loved for him to stay on the staff.

However, there was no place for him to remain without being a position coach, and he wanted a bigger opportunity. He's thrived with the Vikings, holding the NFL's second-best pass defense in 2025, with eight interceptions and 49 sacks.

Flores is on the list for many teams who have head coach openings, including the Baltimore Ravens. He's also interviewed for the Washington Commanders defensive coordinator role.

If the Vikings and Flores agree, he'll travel to Pittsburgh to meet with some of the same people he met with when joining the team in 2022.

What Steelers Are Looking For

The Steelers have a clear view of what type of head coach they want, and they're starting with the defensive side of the ball. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver have also received requests to interview with the Steelers.

Team President Art Rooney II said that he's not locked into a defensive coach, he's just looking for the best leader for the team.

"I don't want to sort of put any real parameters around it," Rooney said about his next coach. "We're going to be an open book in terms of who we look for and the list that we build.

"So yeah, could I sign up for another Chuck Noll or another Bill Cowher or another Mike Tomlin? Sure. Somebody that we feel fits that mold would be great, but for now we're not going to narrow the box too much."

The Steelers are expected to move through this process in the coming weeks, adding multiple names to their interview list. From there, they'll narrow down their options and hire the name they deem fit.

