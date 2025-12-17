PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in an unassuming, but talented group of rookie wide receivers this season. Several undrafted free agents stood out in training camp and the preseason, and several of them managed to squeak onto the active roster.

The most notable was 23-year-old pass-catcher Ke’Shawn Williams, who played in eight games with the Steelers this season. Serving primarily as a kick and punt returner, he showed some flashes of brilliance with the ball in his hands.

Despite some flashes in the pan, Williams’ ability to stick on the team long-term never materialized. And as the roster found a new, veteran core of receivers to finish the season, it cost Williams his place on the 53-man roster.

With the elevation of Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the active roster and the expected addition of another veteran, Williams was waived by the team. They were hoping that the rookie receiver would go unclaimed and land on their practice squad, but their division rival stopped that from happening. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed Williams, bringing him onto their active roster for the remainder of the season.

Steelers Committed to Veterans

The loss of Williams hurts, as the team loses a talented young player with potential. It’s clear, however, that the Steelers are going in an older, more veteran direction.

The addition of MVS has been one of several changes to the roster over the last few weeks. Valdes-Scantling drew on his previous rapport and connection with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 15, hauling in his first touchdown pass of the season.

In addition, the team claimed 35-year-old Adam Thielen after being waived by the Minnesota Vikings. He has been an instant upgrade as their number two receiver, The run-blocking abilities are especially impressive, and it’s been extremely helpful in getting their run game going.

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (85) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

What Steelers Will Miss About Williams

It might not feel like a huge loss, but the Steelers could miss Williams. The undrafted free agent has unreal athleticism and he’s extremely shifty with the ball in his hands. He had an explosive punt return brought back in his debut due to a holding penalty, but that potential to bust open a huge play remains.

He will get the chance to keep working toward that with Cincinnati. He may not have made an impact on the Steelers’ offense in 2025, but moving forward they’ve lost out on a player with a ton of upside.

