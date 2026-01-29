Steelers Have Overlooked Decision That Could Be Crucial

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered into a new era. Under the leadership of new head coach Mike McCarthy, the organization is hoping to take the next step offensively, and in turn, take the next step in their championship pursuits.

McCarthy has quickly gotten to work filling out his new coaching staff with the Steelers. The organization is set to speak with two candidates, Patrick Graham and Jason Simmons, for the defensive coordinator position. They are also interviewing Lunda Wells for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

As McCarthy fills out his staff, there is one crucial decision he needs to make. That decision is what to do with the offensive line coach. With the wrong choice, this offense remains stuck in averageness. Make the correct one, and McCarthy might just make the move of the 2026 season.

Why is the O-Line So Important?

Mike McCarthy said it himself in his opening press conference. When asked to describe his offensive style and philosophy, he described the West Coast offense he's traditionally run and his one guiding principle: make life easier for the quarterback.

"I'm a believer in the West Coast offense," he said. "The offense needs to be built to make the quarterback successful."

Nothing will make that style of offense work or make a quarterback so successful as an offensive line winning in the trenches. The foundation in Pittsburgh is already solid with center Zach Frazier, right guard Mason McCormick, and right tackle Troy Fautanu. Dylan Cook impressed during his brief time at left tackle, while veteran Isaac Seumalo continued his steady play.

To assure that continues and improves in 2026, they need to find the right person for the job. A candidate who can continue nurturing the growth of their third-year linemen. Between Frazier, McCormick and Fautanu, things remain optimistic in PIttsburgh, but there's plenty of growth in store.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Where is the Right Candidate?

That is the big question McCarthy must answer. In his introductory remarks, he discussed how he is planning to surround himself with a mixture of experienced NFL experts and young coaches who are ready to grind on their way up the staff ranks. He even mentioned the possibility of retaining some of Mike Tomlin's staff, but it's still believed a largely new staff will be coaching the Steelers in 2026.

For McCarthy, he has to draw on his extensive NFL experience and connections to make that happen. He's already tapped into that network with their first coordinator interviews, but he'll need to dig deep and land his best new addition when the Steelers name their new offensive line coach.

The good news is that their next coach might be right around the corner. In a recent article for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Gerry Dulac reported that the team is speaking with and intent on hiring James Campen. Campen worked in Green Bay under McCarthy and is very close with Aaron Rodgers. Dulac also reported that the team is set to bring on Ramon Chinyoung as part of the offensive staff. These two will hopefully be key to helping the offensive line go from good to one of the best in the NFL.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers