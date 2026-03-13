Steelers' Jamel Dean Has Funny History With DC Patrick Graham

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers officially introduced new cornerback Jamel Dean, signing him to his three-year contract. The newest addition to the Steelers is here to solidify the secondary and passing defense alongside Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, DeShon Elliott and fellow newcomer Jaquan Brisker.

This new-look defense is headed by first-year defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Part of the reason Dean signed with the Steelers was his familiarity with Graham, dating back to his draft year in 2019. According to a hilarious story recounted by Dean during his introductory press conference, Graham “grilled” him during his pre-draft interviews.

“Coming into the league, he kind of grilled me during my formal interview,” Dean shared with a laugh.

The subject of the grilling? A play that Dean didn’t give maximum effort on in college.

“There was one play I accidentally loafed," he admitted. "And he kind of like kept drilling that ‘You’re just a lazy person,’ and this and all that."

Dean Didn’t Take the Bait

Dean has earned a reputation for being a physical cornerback. He’s a player who excels in man coverage and can disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage. He’s a player that’s aggressive on the field, but quite the opposite off of it.

That’s why he didn’t take the bait from Graham during that pre-draft experience. The self-described "calm"

“I heard in the room that coaches would try to get under your skin,” he said. “But I didn’t let it bother me.”

Now, Dean said he’s been excited to reunite and have the chance to work with Graham in this Steelers defense.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Steelers Counting On Winning Experience From Dean

Like Jalen Ramsey, Jamel Dean has a rare distinction compared to the rest of the lineup. Dean won a Super Bowl with his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and brings that winning experience to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are counting on that experience and veteran attitude to help guide this team in 2026. With the organization’s championship ambitions, having players who know the road to the Lombardi Trophy will be key for a group of hungry players.

“Once you get into the playoffs, it's a whole new deal,” Dean said about the road to the Super Bowl.

That type of experience is exactly what this team needs. And unlike the prodding Graham did with Dean back in 2019, this leadership from the new cornerback will be anything but lazy.

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